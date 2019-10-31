International Development News
Development News Edition

President urges IIS officers to develop strong networks with media community

Addressing the officer trainees, the President said that as officers of Indian Information Service, they play a versatile role in not only dissemination of information but also in checking its veracity and collating it for a meaningful purpose.

President urges IIS officers to develop strong networks with media community
The President urged IIS officers to develop strong professional networks with the media community so that they can disseminate correct information concerning issues of public importance and check misinformation. Image Credit: Twitter(@rashtrapatibhvn)

A group of officer trainees of the Indian Information Service (2018 batch) called on the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, today (October 31, 2019) at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Addressing the officer trainees, the President said that as officers of Indian Information Service, they play a versatile role in not only dissemination of information but also in checking its veracity and collating it for a meaningful purpose. In this era of dumbing down of information, they need to emerge as providers of positive information, that is, information which is useful and relevant for people and society. This is in addition to their role as Information Gate Keepers and Information Enablers.

The President said that through public outreach and communication, IIS officers can educate people about different welfare schemes and policies. All of them have the skills and ability to make these welfare schemes and policies comprehensible, relevant, real and actionable for the people at the last mile. Thus, they play an important role in ensuring people's participation which is most critical to the success of any programme.

The President urged IIS officers to develop strong professional networks with the media community so that they can disseminate correct information concerning issues of public importance and check misinformation. He said that by doing so they would be able to ensure that the government's outreach and communication with people shall remain relevant, timely, practical and effective.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Rating agencies downgrade Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel after SC ruling on AGR

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

South Africans called to focus on supporting Springboks

Cabinet at its meeting called on all South Africans and supporters from across the globe to rally behind the Boks and demonstrate their support by participating in Green Fridays and sharing messages of support on social media platforms.On S...

Sensex extends gains for 5th session; Yes Bank zooms 24 pc

Extending its gains for the fifth straight session, market benchmark BSE Sensex ended 77 points higher at 40,129 on Thursday on the back of a rally in IT and banking stocks. After touching a fresh lifetime high of 40,392.22 intra-day, the 3...

FACTBOX-Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot tie-up: how does it work?

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA have agreed to join forces to create the worlds fourth-largest automaker. The following are some of the key elements of the deal Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCA and PSA aim to reach a binding agreement to c...

This T20 series is Bangladesh's best chance to beat India: Laxman

Bangladesh has a huge opportunity to upset formidable India in their den due to the depth in their batting, former India batsman VVS Laxman said on Thursday as the teams gear up for the Twenty20 series, beginning Sunday. The series-opener w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019