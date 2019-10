BRIEF-Alberta Energy Minister says Encana Corp was preparing to move since 2015

Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage, speaking at a news conference:

* ALBERTA ENERGY MINISTER SAYS SHE DOES NOT EXPECT CANADA OIL DIFFERENTIALS TO CHANGE WITH ADDITIONAL RAIL SHIPMENTS

* ALBERTA ENERGY MINISTER SAYS ENCANA CORP WAS WORKING TOWARD MOVING HEAD OFFICE SINCE 2015

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)