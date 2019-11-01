International Development News
Lt Gen Anup Banerji assumes office as DG of Armed Forces Medical Services

An alumnus of the prestigious Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, the General Officer is reputed to be an outstanding cardiologist and an exceptional administrator.

Lt Gen Anup Banerji assumed office as Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services (DG AFMS) today. An alumnus of the prestigious Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, the General Officer is reputed to be an outstanding cardiologist and an exceptional administrator. He has held various important clinical and staff positions during his illustrious career in AFMS. These include Head of the Department of Medicine and Cardiology at MH CTC Pune and Army Hospital R&R, Consultant (Medicine and Cardiology) at CH (EC), MG (Med) MG & G Area, Comdt AMC Centre, and College Lucknow and DGMS (Navy).

Lt Gen Banerji was awarded the Sena Medal for his distinguished service in 1986. He was appointed President's Honorary Surgeon (PHS) on January 27, 2019. Lt Gen Anup Banerji served as the DGMS (Army) prior to the present appointment.

Lt Gen Banerji assured that he will continue the good work of his predecessors and bring in more synergy in healthcare delivery of AFMS with special emphasis on Combat Medical Support. He said a positive thrust would be provided to Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) for enhanced clientele satisfaction.

(With Inputs from PIB)

