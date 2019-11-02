International Development News
Development News Edition

Iraqi protesters and security forces clash, keep Umm Qasr port closed

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 15:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 14:59 IST
Iraqi protesters and security forces clash, keep Umm Qasr port closed
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Thousands of protesters were blocking all roads leading to Iraq's main Gulf port Umm Qasr on Saturday, after security forces used live rounds and tear gas on them overnight, security sources said. Operations at the port have been at a complete standstill since Wednesday, after protesters first blocked its entrance on Tuesday.

Umm Qasr receives the vast bulk of Iraq's imports of grain, vegetable oils and sugar, needed to feed a country heavily dependent on imported food. Iraq's oil exports take place mostly from nearby offshore platforms which have not been affected. Trucks carrying goods have been prevented from entering or leaving the port. Some international shipping lines have halted operations because of the port's closure, port officials said.

Protesters on Saturday burned tires and set up concrete blocks, angered by the anti-riot forces' violent attempt to disperse them. At least 30 people were injured, security and medical sources said. The protests are part of a movement that has brought tens of thousands of Iraqis to the streets to demonstrate against corruption and the poor state of public services.

Friday's demonstrations in the capital Baghdad were the biggest anti-government protests since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003. About 5,000 people were demonstrating on Friday in Basra, the nearest big city to the port. More than 250 people have died in a government crackdown on the unrest since the start of October. Much of the unrest has focused on southern cities in Iraq's Shi'ite heartland, which also includes its main oil producing areas.

Further disruptions to port operations could cause financial damage to the country and impact the inflow of commodities, port officials said earlier this week. They also said they were holding talks with protesters to allow the port to resume normal operations. Separately, protesters blocked roads leading to the Majnoon oilfield on Saturday and prevented employees from getting there. Operations were not interrupted, oil sources said.

Also Read: Hong Kong protesters don cartoon masks to defy face mask ban

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: Scuffle breaks out between Delhi Police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court

A major scuffle broke out on Saturday between Delhi Police and lawyers in the Tis Hazari Court here. Firing also took place in which one lawyer was reportedly injured. He has been admitted to St Stephens Hospital.Lawyers are sitting on a pr...

Turkey says will send Islamic State prisoners to home countries

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Saturday Turkey would send captured Islamic State members back to their home countries, and he complained about European inaction on the matter.That is not acceptable to us. Its also irresponsible, h...

Yemen govt, separatists to sign power-sharing deal on Tuesday

Riyadh, Nov 2 AFP Yemens internationally recognised government will sign an agreement with southern separatists on Tuesday aimed at ending a conflict simmering within the countrys long-running civil war, Yemeni and Saudi officials said. The...

Rugby-Mapimpi, Kolbe and Pollard win World Cup for South Africa

Tries by wingers Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe and the goalkicking of Handre Pollard earned South Africa their third Rugby World Cup title on Saturday as the flyhalf kicked 22 points to secure a 32-12 victory over an error-strewn Engla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019