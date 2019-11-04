Cabinet Secretary takes stock of preparations for cyclone over Gujarat, Maha

A meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), chaired by the Cabinet Secretary, Shri Rajiv Gauba, was held today to review the preparations for the cyclone over Gujarat, Maharashtra and Daman & Diu.

Cabinet Secretary took stock of the current situation and preparedness for rescue and relief operations and directed that immediate assistance, as required, be provided.

IMD informed that the Cyclone, currently over the east-central Arabian Sea is moving west and north-westwards and is likely to intensify further till 5th November morning. It will thereafter weaken and cross the Gujarat and Maharashtra coast by midnight of 6th November and early morning of 7th November 2019. Heavy rainfall, accompanied by winds reaching up to 90 to 100 kmph and tidal waves up to 1.5meter, is expected.

Chief Secretaries of Gujarat and Maharashtra informed that necessary preparations have been made by them and NDRF, SDRF teams alongwith Coast Guard and Naval ships have already been positioned. The district authorities have been put on alert and all fishing activities have been suspended. Daman and Diu Administration also apprised of their preparedness and evacuation plans.

Senior officials of the Ministries of Home, Defence, as well as those from IMD, NDMA, and NDRF, attended the meeting. Chief Secretaries of Gujarat and Maharashtra alongwith officers from the UT Administration participated in the meeting.

(With Inputs from PIB)