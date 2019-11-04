International Development News
Development News Edition

Iran's Zanganeh sees more output cuts by OPEC at next meeting -report

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 15:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 15:20 IST
Iran's Zanganeh sees more output cuts by OPEC at next meeting -report
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Monday that he expects further production cuts to be agreed at the next meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in December.

"We expect the decline in oil production to increase further, which means that we will see a further decrease by OPEC to the market," Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency quoted Zanganeh as saying when asked about the next OPEC meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

HDFC Q2 net profit up 76% at Rs 1,749 crore

Mortgage lender HDFC on Monday said its consolidated net profit jumped over 76.3 percent to Rs 1,748.69 crore in the second quarter ended September 2019. Its consolidated net profit during the corresponding three months of 2018-19 stood at ...

Iran's Zanganeh sees more output cuts by OPEC at next meeting -report

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Monday that he expects further production cuts to be agreed at the next meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries OPEC in December.We expect the decline in o...

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Growth in bank credit may decelerate sharply to 8-8.5 per cent during 2019-20 from 13.3 per cent last fiscal, mainly due to decline in incremental credit in first half of the current financial year, rating agency Icra said in a report. More...

Maha impasse: Marathi publication likens Raut to 'Betaal'

Amid the stalemate over government formation in Maharashtra, a Marathi daily, widely seen inclined towards the RSS, on Monday likened Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut to Betaal, the mythological ghost known for challenging King Vikramaditya wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019