International Development News
Development News Edition

Low probability for load-shedding as Eskom using emergency resources

Eskom reminded its customers that any unexpected shift, such as additional unplanned breakdowns or the unavailability of diesel or pumped water storage reserves could result in load shedding at short notice.

Low probability for load-shedding as Eskom using emergency resources
Unplanned breakdowns also increase the probability of load shedding if the supply constraints are sustained for a long duration. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

While the electricity system is severely constrained, there is a low probability for load-shedding this week, Eskom said on Tuesday.

"Since the past weekend, plant performance has deteriorated with unplanned breakdowns reaching a high of 12 500MW before reducing to approximately 11 500MW as at 10 am this morning. Eskom is currently using emergency resources, being diesel and pumped water storage to keep the lights on," said the power utility.

While Eskom is using emergency resources, the probability for load shedding is low given the expected return to the service of several units.

"With the expected return to service of several units today and tomorrow, and with current diesel reserves, the probability of load shedding remains low for the week, but the system remains constrained until at least Thursday."

Eskom reminded its customers that any unexpected shift, such as additional unplanned breakdowns or the unavailability of diesel or pumped water storage reserves could result in load shedding at short notice.

The utility's Summer Plan which was announced in September said unplanned breakdowns above 9 500MW require the use of emergency resources at a high rate (diesel and pumped water storage generators).

Unplanned breakdowns also increase the probability of load shedding if the supply constraints are sustained for a long duration.

"Our summer maintenance programme is underway, and technical teams are working tirelessly to keep to schedule and bring back generating units from planned and unplanned maintenance."

The utility appealed to residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly.

"Please switch off geysers as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to assist in reducing demand," it said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Summary: Novartis gets U.S. nod for long-delayed Amgen copycat

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Novartis gets U.S. nod for long-delayed Amgen copycatNovartis on Tuesday won U.S. approval for its long-delayed version of Amgens 4 billion seller Neulasta drug, helping the Swiss drugma...

Will file review petition against Delhi HC order: Special CP (Crime) Satish Golcha to protesting police personnel.

Will file review petition against Delhi HC order Special CP Crime Satish Golcha to protesting police personnel....

India decided not to join RCEP in national interest, reviewing other FTAs: Goyal

India stood its ground at RCEP negotiations and in the national interest decided not to join the China-led mega-trade pact, said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference a day after the conclusio...

Chinmayanand extortion case: Two BJP leaders from UP among six to be charge sheeted by SIT on Wednesday

The Special&#160;Investigation Team SIT probing sexual harassment allegations against former union minister Swami Chinmayanand will file a charge sheet in court in the related extortion case on Wednesday against six accused, including two B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019