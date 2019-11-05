Prahlad Singh Patel pays obeisance at Sri Ber Sahib Gurudwara

The Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (IC), Shri Prahlad Singh Patel today paid obeisance at Sri Ber Sahib Gurudwara at Sultanpur Lodhi, the holy town where Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji lived for many years and got enlightenment.

The Minister was at Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district of Punjab to participate in the 550th Parkash Purab (Birthday celebrations) of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. He said that he is delighted to be present at such an important holy place and appealed to the people to visit Sultanpur Lodhi to pay their respects to the Great Guru.

After paying obeisance at the historical Gurudwara, which is famous for Beri (Zizyphus jujuba) tree sown by Guru Nanak Dev Ji himself, Shri Patel visited local railway station where the Union Culture Ministry has put up a photo exhibition and is also showcasing a short film to public describing Life and Teachings of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. He watched the film along with other dignitaries.

Shri Prahlad Patel said that the Union Culture Ministry has put up exhibitions on Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji at 100 places across the country to spread his teachings which have universal appeal and value. Former Member of Parliament, Shri Prem Singh Chandumajra and Member Secretary, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) Shri Sachidanand Joshi were also present during his visit.

