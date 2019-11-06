Iraqi protesters block entrance to Nassiriya oil refinery -sources
Iraqi protesters have blocked the entrance to the Nassiriya oil refinery in the south, security and oil sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
The protesters blocked the tankers that transport fuel to gas stations from entering the refinery, which caused fuel shortages across Dhi Qar province, the sources said.
Also Read: UPDATE 4-Bolivian protesters flood capital as Morales whisker away from outright victory
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- protesters
- Iraqi
- refinery
- oil refinery
- gas stations
ALSO READ
CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-Hong Kong protesters vow to hit the streets in major 'illegal' march
U.S. forces withdrawing from Syria into Iraq have no approval to stay -Iraqi military
2 dead, 80 injured after police lathi-charge protesters in Muzaffarabad
UPDATE 2-Iraqi security forces killed 149 protesters, most by shots to head, chest -government inquiry
UPDATE 1-Iraqi security forces used excessive force against protests, 157 killed -report