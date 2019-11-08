International Development News
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar rally on U.S.-China trade deal hopes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 03:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 03:00 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar rally on U.S.-China trade deal hopes
Image Credit: Storyblocks

Oil prices rose and stocks rallied worldwide on Thursday after China said it had agreed with the United States to cancel tariffs in phases, a key consideration in reaching a deal to end a trade war that has crimped economic growth and roiled markets. But U.S. stocks pared some gains after Reuters reported rolling back existing tariffs as part of a trade deal faces fierce opposition at the White House and from outside advisers, multiple sources familiar with the talks said.

The Dow and S&P 500 closed at record highs, while the Nasdaq missed a record close by less than two-tenths of a point. A gauge of global equity performance surged to a 21-month peak, with a pan-European index at its highest since July 2015 after regional shares rose for a fifth straight session.

The dollar gained after comments from a Chinese commerce ministry spokesman about the terms of a potential trade deal prompted investors to dump perceived safe havens such as the Japanese yen, the Swiss franc, bonds and gold. No timetable was indicated, but a "phase one" deal is widely expected to include a U.S. pledge to scrap tariffs scheduled for Dec. 15 on about $156 billion worth of Chinese imports, including cellphones, laptop computers and toys.

However, the idea of a tariff rollback was not part of the original October "handshake" deal between Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. President Donald Trump, sources told Reuters. The initial news from China was positive, said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds in New York. But with operating earnings lower in a slowing economy, "the fundamental justification for this market increase is pretty weak."

Investors have few options outside of equities, with the return in money markets and long-term government debt below the rate of inflation, Kelly said. The economy is generating plenty of wealth but it is all going to the stock market, he said. "The real driver (of the rally) is that investors in the United State and around the world have got little alternatives available to them because of the actions of the central banks," Kelly said, "so they're funneling money into stocks."

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.28%, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 0.37%. Trade-sensitive German shares rose 0.83% to close at their highest since February 2018. Asia had been quiet overnight, with the China news arriving just before European markets opened. Automakers and miners were among Europe's top gainers.

The prospect of a recession diminishes if some tariffs are removed, said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. "So that's positive for stocks." On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 182.24 points, or 0.66%, to 27,674.8. The S&P 500 gained 8.4 points, or 0.27%, to 3,085.18 and the Nasdaq Composite added 23.89 points, or 0.28%, to 8,434.52.

The global benchmark for crude climbed above $62 a barrel. Brent crude settle up 55 cents at $62.29 and West Texas Intermediate added 80 cents to settle at $57.15 a barrel. The dollar rose to near three-month highs versus the yen on the trade news, paring losses earlier in the session, while Australia's China-sensitive dollar hit a near four-month high.

The dollar index rose 0.18%, with the euro down 0.15% to $1.1048. The yen weakened 0.25% versus the greenback at 109.27 per dollar, while the dollar gained against the Swiss currency, trading up 0.22% at 0.9948 franc. U.S. Treasury yields rose to eight-week highs.

The benchmark 10-year U.S Treasury note fell 31/32 in price to push its yield up to 1.919%. U.S. gold futures settled down 1.8% at $1,466.40 an ounce.

Copper got its customary lift from the China optimism as the country is the biggest buyer of the metal. "Global markets in general are looking toward where trade goes," said Justin Lederer, an interest rates strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. "The market is being dictated by headlines and it's risk on, risk off."

Also Read: China stocks slip as consumer, healthcare firms sag; Hong Kong up

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

Cyclone Bulbul may intensify as it gets closer to India; see Live tracker

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 hit record closes as investors digest trade news

The Dow and SP 500 notched record closing highs on Thursday as the latest signs of progress in U.S.-China trade relations relieved investors, but a report raising fresh worries about the outlook for a deal limited the days gains.China said ...

UPDATE 2-Disney gets boost from parks, films ahead of streaming launch

Walt Disney Cos theme parks unit and a remake of The Lion King boosted quarterly earnings past Wall Street targets on Thursday as costs rose ahead of the launch of the companys big streaming entertainment bet. Shares of Disney rose more tha...

UPDATE 6-Iraqi forces kill 10 protesters in Baghdad and Basra

Iraqi security forces shot dead at least six anti-government protesters in Baghdad on Thursday and killed four others as they broke up a sit-in in the southern city of Basra, police and medical sources said. Scores more were wounded in the ...

Redskins place OT Williams on NFI, ending season

The Washington Redskins placed star offensive tackle Trent Williams on the reservenon-football injury list on Thursday, ending his season and creating a possible conflict regarding his salary. By placing Williams on the list, the team can d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019