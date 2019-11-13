International Development News
Development News Edition

168 community conservation projects benefit from $8m grants to help hoiho

“The Department of Conservation’s Community Fund is designed to support practical on-the-ground projects that back nature, help restore the dawn chorus, encourage people to get involved in conservation and connect with nature,” said Eugenie Sage.

168 community conservation projects benefit from $8m grants to help hoiho
Yellow-eyed Penguin Trust (YEPT) will receive $312,180 to increase the conservation effort for the hoiho.  Image Credit: Wikipedia

The recently crowned Bird of the Year, the hoiho/yellow-eyed penguin, is getting a much needed helping hand alongside more than 168 other community conservation projects announced Minister for Conservation Eugenie Sage today.

168 community conservation projects throughout New Zealand are benefiting from $8 million in government grants, including $500,000 to three Otago projects supporting the nationally endangered hoiho /yellow-eyed penguin.

"The Department of Conservation's Community Fund is designed to support practical on-the-ground projects that back nature, help restore the dawn chorus, encourage people to get involved in conservation and connect with nature," said Eugenie Sage.

"I would like to congratulate hoiho/yellow-eyed penguin on a well-deserved win in Bird of the Year 2019. I am pleased with the happy coincidence of there being grants for two communities and one iwi project to help hoiho.

"Hoiho live on both land and sea so they are vulnerable to a range of threats resulting in poor breeding and survival rates. This iconic species is in decline and has suffered a series of poor breeding seasons and needs all the support it can get to boost hoiho numbers.

"DOC's Community Fund enables so much more conservation work to be done by helping community organisations reach their goals of protecting native plants and wildlife and enables more New Zealanders to be active in the country's unique conservation challenges.

"The range of projects funded this year is a testament to the wide-ranging work being done by groups all over New Zealand. Some of the 168 projects funded include research on our rarest plants and wildlife, mapping the birds of Aotearoa, and developing community conservation hubs. DOC staff will work closely with these projects over the coming years to support them," said Eugenie Sage.

Yellow-eyed Penguin Trust (YEPT) will receive $312,180 to increase the conservation effort for the hoiho. This funding will enable the YEPT to employ additional field staff and establish an urgent conservation management programme supported by technical expertise.

The Dunedin Wildlife Hospital Trust will gain funding of $165,000 to provide hospital care for hoiho, including emergency treatment for predator-inflicted injuries, trauma, diphtheria, malaria, and starvation, and hand-rearing chicks at risk of disease or starvation. The majority of the hoiho treated at the Wildlife Hospital will be successfully returned to the wild. This will assist with stabilizing the adult population, reducing mortality and increasing lifespan, and providing an opportunity for future breeding activities.

Also protecting the hoiho is Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, which will continue to engage a Kaitiaki o Kātiki (Kātiki Ranger) to carry out management at Kātiki Point, the largest hoiho colony and breeding grounds for hoiho, and other taonga species. $55,000 has been given in funding to support the mahi of Te Rūnanga across the peninsula.

The next DOC Community Fund round will open in February 2020.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

UPDATE 6-Conservative Supreme Court justices lean toward Trump on ending immigrant program

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Kiwi takes flight as New Zealand's central bank surprises by standing pat

The New Zealand dollar soared 1 on Wednesday after the countrys central bank unexpectedly left interest rates on hold, while most other currencies trod water. Its flying. Massive surprise, said Imre Speizer, head of New Zealand strategy at ...

Golf-Reed won't dial down the passion at Presidents Cup

Patrick Reeds fiery, competitive spirit has ruffled feathers in the past but the golfer nicknamed Captain America says he has no plans to dial down the intensity when he tees off for the United States at next months Presidents Cup.The last ...

'Friends' reunion special could be headed for HBO Max - Hollywood media

Could Friends be getting back together, if only for a one night stand The Hollywood Reporter and Variety on Tuesday reported that preliminary talks were underway for an unscripted reunion special that would feature all six Friends actors an...

Visa applications issue for culturally arranged marriages fixed

The Government has fixed an issue affecting how Immigration New Zealand has processed visa applications for culturally arranged marriages, which will now see a consistent process applied which ensures people with legitimate arranged marriag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019