FAO and RGS partner to facilitate technical expertise in field of forestry

FAO and Russia's non-governmental organization "Russian Geographical Society" (RGS) are stepping up efforts to facilitate technical expertise and knowledge exchange in the field of forestry, conservation of biodiversity and natural resources, climate change and other areas of mutual interest.

Agreements covering the use of volunteers and fellows for a three-year period were signed today by FAO Deputy Director-General for Programmes Daniel Gustafson and RGS's First Deputy Executive Director Ilya Gurov at the FAO headquarters in Rome.

The agreements aim to facilitate the exchange of technical expertise and research in preserving wildlife, natural resources, and biodiversity as well as to promote environmental awareness. In particular, the partnership is expected to focus on FAO's Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Sites Programme.

"We hope that this project will attract talented Russian scientists, researchers, and youth who are strongly motivated to share their perspectives, innovative ideas and research experience in the FAO's priority areas of work to accelerate the progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals," said Gustafson. "It will also provide volunteers and fellows with real-world learning opportunities and practical experience through short-term exposure to the work at FAO."

"Today's agreements provide additional impetus to the collaboration between the Russian Geographical Society and FAO," said Gurov. "Deploying volunteers and young scientists from Russia to work with FAO will provide them with new opportunities to unleash their full potential in the field of environmental conservation and sustainable development which is the most important objective not only of the geographical society but of the entire UN system. I am confident that we have very talented youth in our country who can help us open new horizons."