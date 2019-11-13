International Development News
Development News Edition

FAO and RGS partner to facilitate technical expertise in field of forestry

Agreements covering the use of volunteers and fellows for a three-year period were signed today by FAO Deputy Director-General for Programmes Daniel Gustafson and RGS's First Deputy Executive Director Ilya Gurov at the FAO headquarters in Rome.

  • FAO
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 14:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 14:32 IST
FAO and RGS partner to facilitate technical expertise in field of forestry
The agreements aim to facilitate the exchange of technical expertise and research in preserving wildlife, natural resources, and biodiversity as well as to promote environmental awareness. Image Credit: Joao M. Rosa, AmazonFACE

FAO and Russia's non-governmental organization "Russian Geographical Society" (RGS) are stepping up efforts to facilitate technical expertise and knowledge exchange in the field of forestry, conservation of biodiversity and natural resources, climate change and other areas of mutual interest.

Agreements covering the use of volunteers and fellows for a three-year period were signed today by FAO Deputy Director-General for Programmes Daniel Gustafson and RGS's First Deputy Executive Director Ilya Gurov at the FAO headquarters in Rome.

The agreements aim to facilitate the exchange of technical expertise and research in preserving wildlife, natural resources, and biodiversity as well as to promote environmental awareness. In particular, the partnership is expected to focus on FAO's Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Sites Programme.

"We hope that this project will attract talented Russian scientists, researchers, and youth who are strongly motivated to share their perspectives, innovative ideas and research experience in the FAO's priority areas of work to accelerate the progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals," said Gustafson. "It will also provide volunteers and fellows with real-world learning opportunities and practical experience through short-term exposure to the work at FAO."

"Today's agreements provide additional impetus to the collaboration between the Russian Geographical Society and FAO," said Gurov. "Deploying volunteers and young scientists from Russia to work with FAO will provide them with new opportunities to unleash their full potential in the field of environmental conservation and sustainable development which is the most important objective not only of the geographical society but of the entire UN system. I am confident that we have very talented youth in our country who can help us open new horizons."

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Venice devastated by second highest tide in history

Venices mayor called the city a disaster zone on Wednesday after the second highest tide ever recorded swept through it overnight, flooding its historic basilica and leaving many squares and alleyways deep under water. A local man from Pell...

Sikhs 3rd most targeted religious group in US after Jews, Muslims: FBI report

Around 60 incidents of hate crimes against Sikhs were reported to the FBI in 2018, making the community the third most commonly targeted religious group after Jews and Muslims in the US, according to an annual report released by the bureau....

Rupee slips below 72-mark against USD

The Indian rupee dropped below the 72-level against the US dollar in intra-day trade on Wednesday amid growing concerns over countrys poor economic indicators. The Indian currency was trading 57 paise lower at 72.04 against the US dollar at...

Frustration, safety fears at finance firms as protests paralyse Hong Kong

Finance firms in Hong Kong urged staff on Wednesday to seek safety or work from home as anti-government protests paralyzed the citys business district for the third day in one of the biggest disruptions faced by the Asian finance hub.While ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019