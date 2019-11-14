International Development News
Development News Edition

Need to provide appropriate counseling for drug-addicted people: Gehlot

The conference is supported by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Ministry of Health& Family Welfare and the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

Need to provide appropriate counseling for drug-addicted people: Gehlot
The Ministry has taken note of the problem and has initiated steps to scale up programs and interventions for people with addiction. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot, Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment said that for those who are addicted to drugs, only advise and education is not going to be enough. These people need to be seen as those suffering from a disease. We need to provide appropriate medicine and counseling for those suffering from the diseases of addiction. There is a need also to ensure that these treatments are available to everyone easily and without discrimination. Another important aspect is the stigmatization of these individuals. Even if these people stop their drug use, they continue to be discriminated against by society. Addressing at the inaugural session of "XXI Annual Conference of the International Society of Addiction Medicine (ISAM 2019)" here today, he said that the family and society should come forward and help such individuals to get them back to the society, start working and become productive members of the society.

He said that his Ministry is the nodal agency for demand reduction activities related to substance use disorder and it had commissioned a national level survey to assess the extent of substance use in India, and AIIMS was asked to conduct the study for the Ministry. The report was released in February 2019 and shows that a large number of people need help with their addiction problem. The Ministry has taken note of the problem and has initiated steps to scale up programs and interventions for people with addiction. Itis also working with the school and college-going students and with children dropping out of schools to ensure that they do not start taking drugs. It has started to increase the number of treatment centers for the treatment of drug addiction in the country. The Prime Minister has also emphasized on providing care and support for people affected by drug abuse in his radio-talk 'Mann Ki Baat'.

The theme of this year's conference is "Addiction in a Rapidly Changing World". The conference has been organized by the National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre (NDDTC) and Department of Psychiatry, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi in collaboration with the World Psychiatric Association, the World Association of Social Psychiatry, the Indian Psychiatric Society and the Indian Association for Social Psychiatry. The conference is supported by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Ministry of Health& Family Welfare and the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

ISAM 2019 is being attended by the delegates from more than 30 different countries. The 4-day event is witnessing more than 40 lectures by prominent international and national experts in the prevention and treatment of addiction and more than 80 symposia and workshops on various aspects of addictive disorders. The International Society of Addiction Medicine(ISAM) is an international collaboration of physicians working in the field of addictive disorders that supports its members and affiliate organizations in delivering high- quality patient-centered care all over the world.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Farage says Brexit Party candidates under massive pressure to quit election

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said on Thursday that Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party was using an array of disgraceful tactics to try to prevent his candidates from standing in the Dec. 12 election.What is going on right ...

German Q3 growth doesn't sound the all-clear for economy - minister

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Thursday that a 0.1 expansion in the German economy in the third quarter did not sound the all-clear for Europes largest economy, which had been expected to slip into recession in the July-September p...

Rahul contempt case: Cong obfuscated, staggered apology like 'Bakra kisto Mein', says Lekhi

BJP leader Meenkashi Lekhi, who had filed criminal contempt petition against Rahul Gandhi in the Supreme Court, said on Thursday that the three affidavits filed by him in connection with the chowkidar chor hai remark was an attempt by the C...

Horse racing-Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall appointed Cheltenham Racecourse director

Olympic medallist Zara Tindall, the eldest granddaughter of Britains Queen Elizabeth, has become the first member of the royal family to be appointed to the Cheltenham Racecourse committee, the Jockey Club announced on Thursday. Tindall, 38...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019