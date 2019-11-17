International Development News
Development News Edition

Eager Saudis prepare to snap up stakes in 'crown jewel' Aramco

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 14:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 14:46 IST
Eager Saudis prepare to snap up stakes in 'crown jewel' Aramco
Image Credit: Pixabay

"No voice is louder than that of the Aramco IPO, the largest IPO on earth," declared Ahmed Al-Arfaj, a Saudi Arabian TV talk show host, drumming up demand for what could be the world's biggest initial public offering.

State oil giant Saudi Aramco began its repeatedly delayed share sale on Sunday, offering retail investors and institutions a stake in the world's most profitable company through a listing on Riyadh's Tadawul bourse. Saudis clamouring to own part of the world's top oil exporter can go online or to local banks, which have extended working hours to meet high expected demand during a sale process that runs until Nov. 28.

Retail investors will be sold up to 0.5% of Aramco, about $8.5 billion worth of shares, in the IPO, which values the company at $1.6 trillion to $1.7 trillion. Roadside billboards and shopping mall adverts have trailed the listing for weeks, hailing "Saudi Aramco, soon on Tadawul". On social media, in cafes and at family gatherings across the country, it has dominated conversations.

Abdullah AlFaqeeh, a 29-year-old dentist in Riyadh, said he began saving up once de facto Saudi ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the IPO plans nearly four years ago. "I will invest in the company for the long term," he told Reuters. "I will get bonus shares, and with the profits, I will buy more shares. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

The marketing blitz contrasts with the other bumper share sale this month, the secondary listing of Chinese retail titan Alibaba in Hong Kong, a city gripped by protests. Alibaba is not expected to carry out an advertising campaign for what will be Hong Kong's first paperless listing.

LENDING BOOM

In Saudi Arabia, retail investors will be entitled to one bonus Aramco share for every 10 they buy if they hold on to their stock for at least 180 days. Up to 5 million people are expected to participate, local media reports. Tens of thousands of Saudis were seeking to invest on behalf of all their dependents, to increase the number of shares they can buy, two bankers told Reuters.

Saudi banks are also marketing loans, with some offering four times the usual limits, two other financial sources said, adding that they are able to do so as they will hold the stock on behalf of clients so have it as security. A 37-year-old government employee who declined to be named said his bank offered him an interest-free loan repayable within three weeks, but that he planned to use his savings instead.

RIYADH OIL RUSH

Aramco said on Sunday it plans to sell 1.5% of its shares or about 3 billion shares, at an indicative price range of 30 to 32 riyals, valuing the IPO at as much as 96 billion riyals ($25.6 billion) at the top end of the range. It could beat Alibaba's record $25 billion IPO in 2014.

A member of the kingdom's highest religious body, the Council of Senior Scholars, said during a weekly Friday radio show that investing in Aramco was permissible. "It (Aramco) is a pillar of the Saudi economy," Sheikh Abdullah al-Mutlaq told a caller asking about the offering. "I think even the scholars, we will participate in it."

The government has been pushing rich Saudis to invest with cash held abroad, with many viewing it as an opportunity to show their patriotism after a September attack on Aramco facilities that struck at the heart of the kingdom's energy industry. Washington and Riyadh blamed regional rival Iran for the attacks, which temporarily cut more than 5% of global oil supply. Tehran has denied any involvement.

"Participating in the Aramco IPO is a national duty for whoever can afford it," Saudi columnist Anwar Aboalela tweeted. Another Twitter user, Meshal Althaidy, described Crown Prince Mohammed's push to take Aramco public - the centerpiece of a reform agenda aimed at weaning the economy off oil - as "a fierce battle" that Saudis should support.

Although some locals think the government is wrong to relinquish even partial control of Aramco, the prospect of holding shares is hard to resist. "Aramco will be a winning horse," said Uber driver Abu Mohsen. "I will subscribe only because of the expected gains but I remain against the sale, especially to foreigners."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

JU working with WB govt for increasing shelf life of 'Banglar

Jadavpur Universitys Food Technology department is collaborating with the West Bengal government for increasing shelf life of Banglar Rosogolla, which got GI tag two years back, to market it internationally. A senior professor of the Food T...

Essar Steel, Adani, GAIL, HPCL buy bulk of Reliance gas

Essar Steel, Adani Group and state-owned GAIL have bought majority of natural gas from Reliance Industries newer fields in the KG-D6 block at an indicative price of USD 5.04 - 5.16 per unit, industry sources said. Essar Steel picked up 2.25...

PREVIEW-Pope Francis to take anti-nuclear mission to Japan's ground zeros

Pope Francis takes his mission to ban nuclear weapons this week to the only places where they were used in war, visiting the World War Two ground zeros of Hiroshima and Nagasaki as part of a tour of Japan and Thailand.The seven-day trip, on...

Shaw slams fifty on return from doping ban as Mumbai win

Prithvi Shaw made a splendid return to competitive cricket after serving a doping ban, hitting a 39-ball 63 to guide Mumbai to a 83-run win over Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here on Sunday. All eyes were on Shaw, who played his firs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019