Online nominations still being received in Ministry of Home Affairs website 

The online nominations/recommendations process for Sardar Patel National Unity Award is on and the last date for nominations/recommendations is 30th November 2019. The nominations/recommendations are still being received online in the Ministry of Home Affairs website https://nationalunityawards.mha.gov.in.

Government of India has instituted the highest civilian award in the field of contribution to the unity and integrity of India, in the name of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Award seeks to recognize notable and inspiring contributions to promote the cause of national unity and integrity and to reinforce the value of a strong and united India.

All citizens, without distinction of religion, race caste, gender place of birth, age or occupation, and any institution/organization would be eligible for the Award.

Any Indian national or institution or organization based in India would be able to nominate an individual for consideration for this Award. Individuals may also nominate themselves. State Governments, UT Administrations and Ministries of Government of India may also send nominations.

(With Inputs from PIB)