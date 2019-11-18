Data from art & culture Akademies to be entered after due correction: Minister

National Mission on Cultural Mapping (NMCM) has been set up by the Ministry of Culture in 2017. The mission will compile data of artists, art forms & geo-location with inputs from Central Ministries, State Governments & art/culture bodies. Specially designed data capture form with technical collaboration of the National E-Governance Division (NEGD)/Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) has been formulated for data collection. Data from art & culture Akademies of the Ministry of Culture has been collected and will be entered into a database after due correction.

Details and salient features of the National Mission on Cultural Mapping are available in the Mission document on the Ministry of Culture's website.

Ministry of Culture has not created any circuit related to warriors. However, as a part of the commemorative activity, permanent infrastructure of public utility in the form of memorials, stadiums, auditoriums, etc are created in the memory of the personality/event at places associated with the personality/event.

This information was given by the Minister of State (I/c) of Culture and Tourism, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

(With Inputs from PIB)