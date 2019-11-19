Two S.Koreans aboard vessel seized by Yemen's Houthis -ministry official

Two South Korean nationals are onboard one of the vessels seized by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement of Yemen in the southern end of the Red Sea, a South Korean foreign ministry official said on Tuesday. The three vessels seized include two South Korean vessels, another foreign ministry official said by telephone.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi movement in Yemen said on Monday the Houthis had seized a vessel towing a South Korean drilling rig at the southern end of the Red Sea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)