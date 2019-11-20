International Development News
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oversupply angst drags oil lower, stocks drift near highs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 01:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 01:50 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Oversupply angst drags oil lower, stocks drift near highs
Image Credit: Storyblocks

Oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday on oversupply concerns while a gauge of stocks across the globe was on track to rise for a seventh straight session after large overnight gains in Asia. The U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index was little changed while the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped and the Nasdaq rose, all having hit record intraday highs earlier in the session.

Traders cited the lingering uncertainty over whether the U.S. and China could agree to end a trade war than nears 1-1/2 years as a reason for stocks to drift and bond prices to go higher. U.S. President Donald Trump said he would raise tariffs on Chinese imports if no deal is reached with Beijing to end the trade war. The next round of tariffs is due to kick in mid-December.

Oil fell after sources told Reuters that Russia is unlikely to agree to further cut its oil output at a meeting with fellow exporters next month. Separately, Norway's October oil production beat forecasts and the potential oversupply, combined with some worries over global demand next year, sent prices lower.

"Moreover, Russia also failed to fulfill its agreed cuts in November so far," Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said. U.S. crude fell 3.31% to $55.16 per barrel and Brent was last at $60.84, down 2.56% on the day.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 91.08 points, or 0.32%, to 27,945.14, the S&P 500 gained 1.08 points, or 0.03%, to 3,123.11 and the Nasdaq Composite added 32.01 points, or 0.37%, to 8,581.94. Hopes of a trade truce earlier in the day drove European stocks to a four-year high and world stocks to their highest in nearly two years, but those gains were pared later in the session.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.12% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.05% and was on track for a seventh straight session of gains. Emerging market stocks rose 0.41%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.62% higher, while Japan's Nikkei lost 0.53%.

Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields slipped for the seventh straight day as risk appetite weakened. Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 7/32 in price to yield 1.7843%, from 1.808% late on Monday.

The 30-year bond last rose 29/32 in price to yield 2.2527%, from 2.293% late on Monday. The dollar was little changed against a basket of six major currencies. The dollar index rose 0.05%, with the euro up 0.08% to $1.1079.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.14% versus the greenback at 108.54 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.2916, down 0.28% on the day. Spot gold rose 0.08% to $1,472.87 an ounce.

Copper rose 0.86% to $5,880.00 a tonne. Three-month aluminum on the London Metal Exchange lost 0.06% to $1,737.00 a tonne.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

House Hitler was born in will become a police station, Austria says

The house where Adolf Hitler was born will be turned into a police station, Austrias interior minister said on Tuesday, after years of debate over how best to prevent it becoming a pilgrimage site for neo-Nazis. Having recently carried out ...

Poll shows "dead heat" after UK election leaders' debate

A snap poll released immediately after a pre-election debate between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn showed a dead heat, YouGov said on Tuesday. A total of 51 of respondents said Johnson performed bes...

ADVISORY-Story on U.N. study on child detentions withdrawn

STORYNUMBER L8N27Y2WJ STORYDATE 18112019 STORYTIME 1821 GMT A Nov. 18 story headlined U.S. has worlds highest rate of children in detention -U.N. study is withdrawn. The United Nations issued a statement on Nov. 19 saying the number was not...

FACTBOX-'The facts as I understood them': Quotes from Trump impeachment hearing

The following are quotations on Tuesday from the third day of U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee public hearings in an impeachment inquiry examining President Donald Trumps dealings with UkraineHOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019