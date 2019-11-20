International Development News
New report released on contribution of Māori women in business

“Māori women are leaders in our communities, they employ many people and support our economy and our communities,” Julie Anne Genter said.

The report, Ngā wāhine kaipakihi: he tirohanga, Māori women in business: insights, looks at businesses run by Māori women and how many people they employ. Image Credit: Needpix

Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter has released a new report celebrating the contribution of Māori women in business across Aotearoa New Zealand.

The report, Ngā wāhine kaipakihi: he tirohanga, Māori women in business: insights, looks at businesses run by Māori women and how many people they employ.

"There are increasing numbers of Māori women active in businesses across all regions of New Zealand. Their businesses employ others and provide income for Māori women and their whānau. This, of course, is not new. Wāhine Māori has always been entrepreneurs and business leaders, supporting the aspirations and futures of their whānau and communities.

"This is the first time a Government has counted wāhine Māori in business. At least 6,500 wāhine Māori own and work in their own business.

"Together with Minister for Māori Development, Hon Nanaia Mahuta, our Government is building closer relationships between the Crown and Māori.

"My hope is that by shining a light on Māori women in business there is greater investment in wāhine business and that there's recognition of Māori women as employers and contributors to the economy and regional communities", says Ms. Genter.

The report was commissioned by the National Advisory Council on the Employment of Women (NACEW) in conjunction with the Ministry for Women, and with support from the Federation of Māori Authorities, Māori Women's Development Incorporated and Victoria University of Wellington.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

