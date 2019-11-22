International Development News
Development News Edition

Natural gas, false hope in climate change campaign?

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 18:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 18:40 IST
Natural gas, false hope in climate change campaign?

Paris, Nov 22 (AFP) Natural gas is cleaner and produces fewer global warming emissions than other fossil fuels, making it key to our transition to a low-carbon future, but it comes with its own serious drawbacks. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said recently that natural gas is crucial to its sustainable development model which requires oil and coal use to fall sharply if we are to get anywhere near the Paris agreement climate change targets.

Natural gas is relatively cheap, abundant and produces 50 per cent less CO2 than coal, used widely, especially in Asia to generate electricity for fast growing economies. In its latest annual report, the IEA pencilled in a 10 per cent increase in natural gas use through to the end of the 2020s while oil use would have to return to levels last seen in the 1990s.

Some NGOs, however, attack the IEA -- set up after the first great oil shock in 1973-74 to advise countries how to manage their energy needs -- for being overly beholden to nae-say governments such as the United States, and the huge fossil fuel companies. Rather than recommending an increase in the use of natural gas, the IEA should be calling for a reduction, they say.

Murray Worthy at Global Witness said "governments should not be misled... and should rather work on closing down existing oil and gas fields, and halting exploration for new reserves." Significantly, the European Investment Bank (EIB), the lending arm of the European Union, recently announced that it would halt funding new fossil energy projects, including natural gas, from 2022.

For some, natural gas is the ideal transition fuel, with major companies such as Total and Shell producing increasing amounts and launching new projects which stretch for decades into the future. "When it burns, natural gas releases less CO2, nitrous oxide and sulphur than coal or oil," said Nicholas Browne of energy consultants Wood Mackenzie.

"Replacing coal with gas, for example, has had a huge impact on air quality in northern China, with immense benefits in terms of public health," Browne said. The question however is "if gas and LNG (Liquified Natural Gas) are better, are they good enough?" he added.

Extracting and transporting natural gas notably results in significant emissions of methane, a greenhouse gas 30 times more potent than CO2. "Methane emissions linked to... natural gas are largely under-estimated," said Cecile Marchand of Friends of the Earth.

Taken together, it is not necessarily the case that natural gas is so much better than other fossil fuels, Marchand said, and on that basis, it may "not allow us to face up to the climate change challenge." The gas industry is trying to meet these criticism, committing to reducing methane emissions and developing CO2 capture systems in the hope of keeping global warming at manageable levels. (AFP) IND

IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Proposal to outsource commercial, onboard services; but no large-scale privatisation plans: Rlys

There is a proposal to outsource commercial and onboard services of a few trains, but no large-scale privatisation plans are underway, the Railway Ministry informed Parliament on Friday. In reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha, the ministry ...

Govt raises concern over fake invoicing in B2B trade impacting GST collections

The government on Friday raised concerns over fake invoices being generated in the business-to-business B2B segment which is impacting GST collections. This under-reporting has become a challenge for the government, Minister of State for Fi...

Food regulator slaps notice on McDonald's for disparaging 'ghiya-tori' ad

Food regulator FSSAI has slapped a showcause notice on McDonalds for disparaging freshly cooked food and vegetables in its advertisements to promote fast food. In its notice, FSSAI referred to a full-page advertisement by McDonalds in newsp...

SAPS leads to rescue of two women from trafficking

An Intelligence-led operation comprising a team of experts from various units within the South African Police Service SAPS has led to the rescue of two women believed to be kept against their will in Arcadia, Pretoria.The women aged 19 and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019