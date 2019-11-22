International Development News
Development News Edition

SAPS leads to rescue of two women from trafficking

“The latest discovery brings the total number of women rescued from abduction and human trafficking circles in the same area to nine in recent weeks,” SAPS said in a statement on Friday.

SAPS leads to rescue of two women from trafficking
During the search and seizure operation at an identified address, members discovered the two women who allege they had been kept against their will and lured into a life of prostitution and drugs. Image Credit: Pixabay

An Intelligence-led operation comprising a team of experts from various units within the South African Police Service (SAPS) has led to the rescue of two women believed to be kept against their will in Arcadia, Pretoria.

"The women aged 19 and 21 years were allegedly forced into prostitution for several months.

"The latest discovery brings the total number of women rescued from abduction and human trafficking circles in the same area to nine in recent weeks," SAPS said in a statement on Friday.

In the latest operation, a team comprising detectives from the organised crime unit: narcotics section, members of the Public Order Police (POPS) and Visible Policing had been following up on intelligence gathered information on drug and human trafficking in the area.

During the search and seizure operation at an identified address, members discovered the two women who allege they had been kept against their will and lured into a life of prostitution and drugs.

"Two men who were previously arrested by the SAPS and were out on bail were immediately apprehended and the women took to a place of safety. Last week, a third man believed to be working with the pair was also arrested in Kempton Park," SAPS said.

According to the SAPS, three cellphones belonging to the suspects have been taken in for further processing.

"Two of three suspects will appear before the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Monday, 25th November 2019.

"The third suspect has already appeared before the Pretoria Magistrates Court, he will appear again on Monday, 9th of December 2019 for formal bail application."

The Head of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in the Service, Major General Bafana Linda, has applauded the team for prioritizing the safety of women, children and vulnerable groups.

"With the launch of the 16 days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children upon us, we have intensified our efforts in hunting down perpetrators of Gender-Based-Violence.

"We thank our dedicated officers for tracing and tracking down these suspects who are linked to other cases of abduction and human trafficking. We have embarked on a nationwide search where we are tracing perpetrators of crimes against women, children and vulnerable groups with the aim of bringing those perpetrators before the court to answer to the crimes they have committed," SAPS said.

The SAPS has called on all South African to end the Violence Against Women, Children, and Vulnerable groups by downloading the MySAPS App or by calling the SAPS Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

Members of the public are reminded that they may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with the strictest of confidence.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Scoreboard: India Vs Bangladesh

India 1st InningsMayank Agarwal c Mehidy Hasan b Al-Amin 14 Rohit Sharma lbw b Ebadat Hossain 21Cheteshwar Pujara c Shadman Islam b Ebadat Hossain 55 Virat Kohli not out 59Ajinkya Rahane not out 23 Extras LB-1, W-1 2Total For 3 wkts in 46 O...

Karnataka govt revives state disaster management authority

The Karnataka government has revived the State Disaster Management Authority SDMA and taken steps to set up such authorities at the district-level as well, state Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Friday. The SDMA would form teams and deplo...

UPDATE 2-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

Tesla Incs launch of its futuristic Cybertruck pickup suffered a setback when its armored glass windows shattered but it was the overall look of the car that worried Wall Street on Friday, sending the companys shares down 6 on Friday. In th...

Jaypee Infra insolvency: Lenders to meet on Nov 28 for further discussions on NBCC, Suraksha bids

Lenders of Jaypee Infratech will meet on November 28 for further discussions on bids submitted by state-owned NBCC and Mumbai-based Suraksha Realty to acquire the debt-laden realty firm in the ongoing insolvency process. In a regulatory fil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019