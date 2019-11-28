EDF launches construction of Scotland windfarm, raises $2 bln

French state-controlled power group EDF, which has faced criticism in Britain over cost over-runs at the Hinkley Point C nuclear project, said it was launching the construction of a new Scottish windfarm.

EDF said it was starting construction of the 450 megawatts offshore 'Neart na Gaoithe' (NNG) wind farm, which will be located in the North Sea, off the coast of Fife.

EDF, which added it had raised $2 billion via the debt markets, said the new project would be its largest offshore wind farm in the UK to date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)