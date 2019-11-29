Sixth administration determined to lead quality public service: Mchunu

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu has called on the annual Public Sector Innovation conference to come up with innovative solutions and interventions to fast track service delivery.

"Right now, it is time for us as South Africans to shake ourselves and start thinking anew ... Initiate new things that talk to the realities on the ground. Be innovative," he said.

Hosted by the Centre for Public Service Innovation (CPSI) under the theme: "Design Thinking, Foresight, and Innovation" the conference is taking place in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

The highlight of the programme will be the 17th CPSI Public Sector Innovation Awards this evening.

The CPSI is a government component reporting to the Minister mandated to drive and entrench the culture and practice of innovation in the public sector to improve service delivery.

Mchunu said the sixth administration led by President Cyril Ramaphosa is determined to lead an ethical, professional and corruption-free public service.

"The South African government is determined to have a public service that has integrity… that is ethical. We mean it this time around that we have to have elected and appointed public servants in all spheres of government at all levels, who make an effort to be ethical."

He said public servants have to be professional in how they dispense their duties.

Mchunu appealed to those gathered at the conference to help the government develop an image of integrity and ethics while rendering quality services.

"As for corruption, you have to turn your back full swing against corruption. Let us look forward, let us turn around…," he said, adding that officials will come down hard on those implicated in corrupt activities.

The department is in the final stages of establishing the Public Administration Ethics Integrity and Disciplinary Technical Assistance Unit which will lead the charge in ensuring consequential management.

"The call has been made…it is only when we turn against corruption when we embrace some of these high standards in the public service that we open up space for innovation."

The 2019 Public Sector Innovation conference will provide a critical platform to encourage and advance the adoption of innovation, design thinking, and foresight as catalysts for improved service delivery by the public sector.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)