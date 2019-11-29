International Development News
Development News Edition

SARS welcomes Supreme Court judgment on tax evasion case

The judgment comes after an investigation by SARS into the use of sale suppression systems and the manual manipulation of accounting books.

SARS welcomes Supreme Court judgment on tax evasion case
“The Tax Court altered the assessments and the taxpayer exercised its right of appeal to the SCA,” said SARS. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has welcomed the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgment which ended the protracted dispute with Africa Cash & Carry.

The judgment comes after an investigation by SARS into the use of sale suppression systems and the manual manipulation of accounting books.

"The investigation revealed the under declaration of sales and the manipulation of stock figures and resulted in estimated income tax and VAT assessments, which were disputed by the taxpayer.

"The Tax Court altered the assessments and the taxpayer exercised its right of appeal to the SCA," said SARS.

Some of the key legal principles the SCA pronounced on included the powers of the Tax Court to alter assessments under section 129(2)(b) of the Tax Administration Act, as opposed to the power to remit the assessment back to SARS and an interpretation of what SARS' onus is when it is required to prove that an estimated assessment is reasonable.

"The SCA upheld the Tax Court order, which inter alia altered the assessments and confirmed SARS' imposition of 200% additional tax. The SCA dismissed the taxpayer's appeal and issued a cost order in favor of SARS," said the revenue service in a statement.

It said it was committed to combat intentional tax evasion.

It was further concerned with the compliance levels within the cash & carry industry with a particular focus on "Ooplang" schemes involving "Ghost Exports", non-recording of the sale of cellphone airtime, manipulation of loan accounts, claiming fraudulent invoices for VAT and Income Tax purposes, utilization of intermediary shell companies to create invoices and sales suppression systems.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

UK India Business Council Launches Defence Vertical

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir The UK India Business Council have announced the establishment of an Aerospace and Defence Industry Group to promote UK-India collaboration, at a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner. This init...

Man arrested with 4 kg opium in West Bengal

One person has been arrestedwith four kilograms of opium in West Bengals Malda district,police said on FridayActing on a tip-off, a police team nabbed 38-year-oldMeser Sheikh on the intervening night of Thursday and Fridayand recovered four...

CCI approves Amazon's 49 pc stake acquisition in Biyani's Future Coupons

The Competition Commission of India CCI has approved Amazon subsidiary NV Investment Holdings proposal to acquire about 49 per cent stake in Future Coupons. The proposed combination pertains to the acquisition by the acquirer of approximate...

Hyderabad Police arrest accused in veterinary doctor murder case

Hyderabad Police on Friday arrested those accused persons involved in the alleged rape and murder case of a woman veterinary doctor in Telangana. The case was reported in Shadnagar police station limits. The accused are a lorry driver and c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019