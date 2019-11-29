International Development News
Development News Edition

Pune's DIAT develops fabric from waste silk to clean oil spill

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 15:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 15:37 IST
Pune's DIAT develops fabric from waste silk to clean oil spill

Pune's DIAT develops fabric from waste silk to clean oil spill Pune, Nov 29 (PT) Researchers from the city-based Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) claimed to have developed an environment-friendly fabric from waste silk that can be used for cleaning oceanic water during oil-spills and for treating contaminated water. According to the researchers, the fabric acts like a sponge and soaks up oil from water.

This "superhydrophobic-superoleophobic", biodegradable fabric has been developed using waste silk samples procured from silk handloom weavers from Yeola in Nashik district of Maharashtra, they said. "The contaminated oily wastewater originating from industries, and frequent oil-spill accidents happening in oceans during transportation of petroleum oils, can be easily cleaned by the superhydrophobic waste silk fabric," said Prof Balasubramanian K, Head of the Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, DIAT.

It was under Balasubramanian's guidance, researchers from DIAT (a deemed university), and the Institutefor Frontier Materials Deakin University, Australia, developed the fabric. It can separate oil-water mixture with more 95 per cent separation efficiency till 30 repeated cycles, Balasubramanian said.

"It easily biodegrades in an environment under a decompost solution, at normal temperature, without creating any further waste, and thereby mitigating its disposal problem, unlike synthetic plastic, metallic or ceramic materials," he said. Prakash Gore, a PhD research scholar, said the initial lab trials were performed with various raw silk fibre grades procured from silk-producing farmers from Chakan in Pune, and various woven and non-woven silk waste samples procured from silk handloom weavers from Yeola in Nashik.

"These waste silk samples were then chemically treated with the synthesized non-wetting dispersion solution at the laboratory to develop the fabric," he said. He added that this superhydrophobic fabric is "cheaper in cost, mechanically durable and readily biodegrades under environmental conditions after its service life".

"This fabric is suitable for small and large scale industries working in the treatment of contaminated water and for sustainable environmental applications, like cleaning of oily oceanic water during oil-spill accidents," he said. Superhydrophobic effect is a state wherein the surface of the material is extremely repellent to water, like a lotus leaf, while superoleophilicity is a state wherein an oil or solvent instantly wets the surface of the material.

According to the researchers, the fabric is being secured for intellectual property rights, and is under the patenting process through the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Farah back on track for 10,000m target at Tokyo Games

Olympic champion Mo Farah is returning to the track to chase more gold in the 10,000m at next years Tokyo Games, the Briton announced on his YouTube channel on Friday.The 36-year-old, a four-times Olympic champion and six times world champi...

Motor racing-Bottas sets the pace in Abu Dhabi as Vettel crashes

Valtteri Bottas lapped fastest for Mercedes in first practice for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix on Friday while Ferraris Sebastian Vettel spun and hit the barriers to end the session.The Finn lapped the Yas Marina track...

Johnson pitches 'buy British' and new state aid rules after Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday pledged to use Brexit to introduce new state aid rules, change state purchasing policies and reform farming so that pubic bodies aim to buy British goods.We will back British farmers by making ...

Ram temple will bring peace, foster brotherhood: Ravi Shankar

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who was part of the apex court-appointed mediation panel in the Ayodhya dispute case, on Friday expressed confidence that the proposed Ram temple will bring peace in the country and establish brotherho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019