IDE Technologies completes erection phase of Tertiary RO plant

  PTI
  • |
  Chennai
  • |
  Updated: 30-11-2019 16:06 IST
  • |
  Created: 30-11-2019 16:06 IST
IDE Technologies completes erection phase of Tertiary RO plant Chennai, Nov 30 (PTI): Desalination and water treatment solutions provider IDE Technologies has completed the erection phase of Tertiary Treatment Reverse Osmosis Plant for the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. "We are extremely delighted to partner with Tamil Nadu government and CMWSSB to design, build and operate a 45 MLD Tertiary Treatment Reverse Osmosis plant..", IDE Technologies, Director-Operations, Amit Gupta said in a statement Saturday.

"This project involves supplying and laying of a transmission pipe for water to various industries situated in Irugattukottai, Sriperumbudur and Oragadam..", he said. Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday inaugurated the plant that would meet the needs of industries in South Chennai.

The design, build and operate project also includes a 15 year operation and maintenance period and was funded by the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission and the Tamil Nadu Investment Promotion Programme. The plant with a capacity of 45MLD was constructed in 2018 in partnership with VA Tech WABAG Ltd in order to produce non-potable recycled water for industrial use.

The IDE-WABAG consortium has been selected for their experience in reverse-osmosis and industrial reuse technologies, flexible financing capabilities and strong local presence, the statement added..

