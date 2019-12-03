Patel unveils Kalash containing soil of Jalianwala Bagh to inspire youth

Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (IC), Shri Prahlad Singh Patel unveiled the 'Kalash' (urn) containing soil of Jalianwala Bagh, the soil of martyr at National Museum today in New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Patel said that the main idea behind displaying the 'Kalash' containing soil of Jalianwala Bagh in the National Museum is to inspire the youth of India especially children and pay tribute to the martyrs of freedom struggle. He further said that it is not just a regular soil, it is the part of one of the greatest sacrifices and we want to honor their sacrifices. Now the people visiting the National Museum will know how their ancestors sacrificed their lives during the struggle for independence of the country, the Minister explained.

The holy soil was brought by the Culture Minister when he visited the historical Jalianwalla Bagh National Memorial. The soil from the land of sacrifice has reached the National Museum after 100 years.

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place in Amritsar during the Baisakhi festival on April 13, 1919, when the British Indian Army under the command of Colonel Reginald Dyer opens fire at a crowd staging a pro-independence demonstration, leaving over 400 people including 41 children dead.

To mark the centenary of the 1919 British colonial-era massacre, the urn will be on public display at National Museum so that the visitors particularly the youth and children can know more about the sacrifices made during the freedom struggle of India and get inspired by them.

(With Inputs from PIB)