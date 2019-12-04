Left Menu
Development News Edition

SA media invited to submit entries for 2020 SADC Awards

The Awards were established following a decision by the Council of Ministers in 1996 to establish a sector that deals with matters relating to amongst others, information, culture, and sport.

SA media invited to submit entries for 2020 SADC Awards
These awards serve as part of ensuring a link, coordination, and synchronization between formal structures of SADC governments, civil society, academia, labor, and the media. Image Credit: Twitter(@deptoflabour)

The South African media has been invited to submit their entries for the 2020 Southern African Development Community (SADC) Media Awards competition.

The Awards were established following a decision by the Council of Ministers in 1996 to establish a sector that deals with matters relating to amongst others, information, culture, and sport.

These awards serve as part of ensuring a link, coordination, and synchronization between formal structures of SADC governments, civil society, academia, labor, and the media.

To promote regional integration and cooperation (cross-border issues), the awards aim to recognize excellence in journalism in the area of print, photo, television, radio as well as to encourage media practitioners in member states to cover issues pertaining to the region.

Journalists who wish to enter the competition can access more information about the competition on the www.sadc.int and www.gcis.gov.za websites.

The forms and the 2020 competition rules can be found on the links below:

Forms: https://www.gcis.gov.za/sites/default/files/docs/2020%20Entry%20form%20English%20pdf.pdf

Competition rules: https://www.gcis.gov.za/sites/default/files/docs/2020%20Rules%20of%20Competition%20English.pdf

All entries must be submitted not later than 28 February 2020.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

EU governments back rules to raise burden on clearing houses in case of failure

European Union governments agreed on Wednesday new rules for handling failures of clearing houses, an EU statement said, in a move that would increase the burden on these firms to limit losses that might rock the financial system. The deal ...

Total FDI inflow into India increased in 2018-19: govt

The FDI inflow into India has increased in the last fiscal in comparison to previous years with USD 62 billion foreign investments in 2018-19, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Goyals response came in response t...

FACTBOX-Alphabet's 'Other bets' in focus as Google's Pichai takes helm

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai will replace Larry Page as CEO of parent Alphabet Inc, heralding a new chapter for the company that helped reshape the global tech industry under its co-founders Page and Sergey Brin. To grow bey...

TikTok drops 'blunt' cyberbullying policy

Hong Kong, Dec 4 AFP TikTok has dropped a blunt cyberbullying policy, the Chinese-owned sharing app said Wednesday after a report it hid posts by disabled, gay and overweight people. People deemed susceptible to harassment or cyberbullying ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019