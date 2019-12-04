Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lesotho Highlands Water Project tunnel to allow water to flow into Vaal Dam

She said that water started flowing into the Katse tunnel in Lesotho before 01 December 2019 following the completion of all the repairs and installation of equipment.

Lesotho Highlands Water Project tunnel to allow water to flow into Vaal Dam
The LHWP augments the water resources in the Vaal River System that provides water to Rand Water, Sasol, Eskom and a large number of smaller users. Image Credit: Twitter(@DWS_RSA)

The Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP) tunnel has been re-opened with water already reaching the Saulspoort Dam in Bethlehem in the Free State.

The water project was closed for two months to allow for inspection and maintenance.

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu said the replenishing of the tunnel started on 20 November 2019 and will allow for water to flow into the Vaal Dam, which is currently flowing at 40.2%.

"It is expected that the flow of water into the Vaal Dam will take between 10 to 15 days," Sisulu said.

She said that water started flowing into the Katse tunnel in Lesotho before 01 December 2019 following the completion of all the repairs and installation of equipment.

The flow of water paves the way for the transfer of water from Lesotho.

"The tunnel was shut down from 01 October until 30 November 2019. During this period no water transfers to the Vaal River System were possible as the tunnel was drained," the Minister said.

The LHWP augments the water resources in the Vaal River System that provides water to Rand Water, Sasol, Eskom and a large number of smaller users.

Due to the fact that it will take some time for the Vaal Dam to be filled, the Department of Water and Sanitation in Gauteng has appealed to both residents and businesses to continue to exercise restraint in the way they use water.

This is further necessitated by the reality that the country is experiencing unusually high weather temperatures and low rainfalls that impact negatively on dam levels across the country.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Force-feeding off menu as France trials 'naturally fatty' foie gras

In a barn in southwest France, farmer Valerie Fosserie squirts serum into a goslings mouth as a prelude to what she says is production of the worlds first ethically friendly foie gras.The delicacy, long a feature on the menu of gourmet rest...

Trump says Huawei is a security risk as NATO seeks secure 5G

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Chinese telecommunication firm Huawei was a security risk after NATO said it needed secure next-generation 5G technology. In what some have compared to the Cold War arms race, the United St...

J-K: Complaint box to be placed in each Panchayat

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday announced that a complaint box will be placed in each Panchayat for the citizens to register their grievances with the government. Complaint box will be placed in every Panchayat in JammuAnd...

SAG: India wins 6 medals in taekwondo

India dominated the taekwondo events of the 13th South Asian Games by clinching six medals, including three golds here on Wednesday. Laitika Bhandari under 53kg, Jarnel Singh under 74kg and Rudali Barua over 73kg won a gold each on day thre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019