Power cuts to continue in South Africa as Eskom units perform at low levels
South Africa's struggling state power utility Eskom warned that power cuts would occur again from 9 a.m. (0700 GMT) on Friday until 6 a.m. on Saturday, as its generating units continue to perform at low levels of reliability.
The utility will cut up to 2,000 megawatts (MW) of power from the national grid on a rotational basis.
