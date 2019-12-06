Left Menu
Development News Edition

Power cuts to continue in South Africa as Eskom units perform at low levels

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 11:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 11:22 IST
Power cuts to continue in South Africa as Eskom units perform at low levels

South Africa's struggling state power utility Eskom warned that power cuts would occur again from 9 a.m. (0700 GMT) on Friday until 6 a.m. on Saturday, as its generating units continue to perform at low levels of reliability.

The utility will cut up to 2,000 megawatts (MW) of power from the national grid on a rotational basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi meets parents of girl who died of snake bite in

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday visited the parents of the 10-year-old girl who died after being bitten by a snake inside her classroom here last month. Gandhi arrived this morning at the house of Shehala Sherin, a fifth standard st...

Iran nuclear deal parties meet as accord nears collapse

Vienna, Dec 6 AFP The remaining signatories to the faltering 2015 Iran nuclear deal will meet in Vienna on Friday with the survival of the landmark agreement at stake after Tehran vowed to continue to breach the deals limits on its nuclear ...

64-year-old arrested for killing wife, daughter-in-law

A 64-year-old retired teacher was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing his wife and daughter-in-law in Rohini here over suspicion of an illicit relationship, police said. The accused, identified as Satish Chaudhary, is a resident of Shi...

Nirbhaya's parents welcome H'bad encounter; Tharoor cautions against extra-judicial killings

The father of Nirbhaya, the 23-year-old paramedic student who died days after being gangraped in Delhi in December 2012, welcomed the news of the death of the accused in the Hyderabad gangrape-and-murder case in a police encounter on Friday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019