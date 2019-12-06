Power cuts to continue in South Africa as Eskom units perform at low levels

South Africa's struggling state power utility Eskom warned that power cuts would occur again from 9 a.m. (0700 GMT) on Friday until 6 a.m. on Saturday, as its generating units continue to perform at low levels of reliability.

The utility will cut up to 2,000 megawatts (MW) of power from the national grid on a rotational basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)