38 Divyang students meet Amit Shah As part of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan

They were accompanied by special teachers and parents. After this meeting, the students visited Parliament House.

As part of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, 38 Divyang students of the Government Primary School of Gujarat's IED department, in Kalol Tehsil, Gandhinagar, met the Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah, in New Delhi today. They were accompanied by special teachers and parents. After this meeting, the students visited Parliament House.

These children undertook their first air travel from Gujarat to Delhi. Gujarat tourism pitched in with their support in this visit.

The event was organized from the amount of money saved by selling rakhis and colorfully decorated diyas made by these differently-abled children during the festivals of Rakhi and Diwali respectively.

(With Inputs from PIB)

