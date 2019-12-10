Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Africa's Eskom plans more load shedding, says crisis manageable

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 13:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 13:55 IST
S.Africa's Eskom plans more load shedding, says crisis manageable

Eskom plans more load shedding due to flooding that triggered unprecedented blackouts a day earlier, South Africa's state power firm said on Tuesday but added the crisis was manageable. Eskom on Monday announced power cuts of up to 6,000 megawatts (MW) after heavy rain and flooding triggered failures, disrupting power supply to businesses and households across the country.

"The outlook for this week is to maintain load shedding because of the weather, because of the coal handling challenges that we've got. Also, we have a number of units on the unplanned breakdown that need to return," Chief Operations Officer Jan Oberholzer told eNCA news channel. "We believe it is a manageable crisis," Oberholzer said. "Four thousand megawatts of the problem we had yesterday was due to flooding."

Heavy rains across parts of South Africa have triggered flash floods that have submerged whole neighborhoods, leading to mass evacuations. They have also interrupted coal-fired power generation, partly by dampening the coal needed to burn. Harmony Gold said on Tuesday it had called off underground shifts at its mines owing to load shedding.

Eskom has struggled to produce enough power to feed Africa's most advanced economy since at least 2008. Problems have been magnified by delays and cost overruns at two giant coal-fired plants, Medupi and Kusile, which were touted as a solution to power woes when construction began a decade ago.

The power crisis has also hurt the economy. South Africa's GDP shrank by 0.6% in the third quarter, the second contraction this year, as mining, manufacturing, and agriculture were hit by uncertainty over the power supply.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Two sites identified in Chamba for eco-tourism: HP Forest minister

Two places have been identified in Himachal Pradeshs Chamba district to be developed as eco-tourism sites, the government told the state Assembly here on Tuesday. In a written reply to a question asked by Congress MLA from Dalhousie Asha Ku...

Motor mechanic dies due to blast in air compression machine

A motor mechanic died in Mahoba district near here as the air compressor at his tyre puncture-mending workshop exploded, police said on Tuesday. City Circle Officer Jatashankar said the incident took place on Kanpur-Sagar state highway at a...

BJP has maximum lawmakers facing cases of crime against women, Congress 2nd: ADR

The BJP has the highest number of 21 lawmakers facing cases related to crime against women, followed by Congress 16 and YSRCP 7, according to election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms ADR. The number of Lok Sabha MPs with cases r...

Dev to essay role of 'father of Indian football' in movie

Bengali actor Dev will essay the role of Nagendra Prasad Sarbadhikary, referred to as the father of Indian football for introducing the game among Indians in the late 19th century, in an upcoming movie. Golondaz will not be a biopic on Sar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019