Saudi Aramco's indicative debut price seen at 35.2 riyals, 10% above IPO price

Saudi Aramco shares were indicated at 35.2 riyal ($9.39) each in the pre-market auction on Wednesday, 10% above their IPO price of 32 riyals, Refintiv data shows.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco), whose shares make their stock market debut at 0730 GMT, priced its record initial public offering (IPO) last week, raising $25.6 billion.

($1 = 3.7500 riyals)

