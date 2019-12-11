Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Saudi Aramco shares indicated up 10% from IPO price ahead of debut

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 13:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 12:53 IST
UPDATE 1-Saudi Aramco shares indicated up 10% from IPO price ahead of debut

Saudi Aramco shares were indicated at 35.2 riyal ($9.39) each in the pre-market auction on Wednesday, 10% above their IPO price of 32 riyals, Refintiv data shows.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco), whose shares make their stock market debut at 0730 GMT, priced its record initial public offering (IPO) last week, raising $25.6 billion. The flotation valued the world's most profitable company at $1.7 trillion. A 10% increase in the share price would take its market capitalization closer to the $2 trillion price tag long sought by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Saudi Arabia relied on mainly domestic and regional investors to buy a 1.5% stake in Aramco after lukewarm interest from abroad. The $25.6 billion of proceeds beat Chinese tech firm Alibaba's $25 billion listings in 2014.

($1 = 3.7500 riyals)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar grinds higher on hopes for tariff delay; Swedish crown surges

The U.S. dollar clawed higher on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting and drew some support from hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will delay the imposition of tariffs on Chinese goods.The notable m...

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at World Court

Myanmar leader Aung Sun Suu Kyi arrived on Wednesday at the International Court of Justice in The Hague shortly before her country presents its defence against a suit alleging genocide of its Rohingya minority.Suu Kyi is expected to begin h...

Infosys Awarded UN Global Climate Action Award in Carbon Neutral Now Category at COP 25

Infosys is the first Indian corporate to receive this award BENGALURU, India, Dec. 11, 2019 PRNewswire -- Infosys NYSE INFY, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, was presented with the prestigious United Nat...

SC to consider appointing its ex-judge to inquire into encounter of rape-murder accused in Hyderabad

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it is considering appointing a former judge of the apex court for inquiry into the encounter killings of the four accused in the gang rape-and-murder case of a veterinarian in Telangana. We are conscious ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019