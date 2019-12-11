Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi Aramco shares open 10% above IPO price, garners $1.88 trln valuation

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 13:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 13:12 IST
Saudi Aramco shares open 10% above IPO price, garners $1.88 trln valuation

Saudi Aramco shares opened at 35.2 riyal ($9.39) on Wednesday, 10% above their IPO price of 32 riyals, in their first day of trading following a record initial public offering. That gives the state-controlled oil giant a market value of about $1.88 trillion, comfortably making it the world's most valuable listed company, but well below the $2 trillion price-tag long sought by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) priced its IPO last week, raising $25.6 billion and beating Chinese tech firm Alibaba's $25 billion listing in 2014. Saudi Arabia relied on mainly domestic and regional investors to buy a 1.5% stake in Aramco after lukewarm interest from abroad. ($1 = 3.7500 riyals)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Myanmar's Suu Kyi leads genocide defence at World Court

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace prize laureate, arrived at the World Court on Wednesday, to lead her countrys defence against accusations of genocide against its Rohingya Muslim minority. Gambia, a small West African country,...

Home min Shah misleading country on Constitution Bill: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday accused Home Minister Amit Shah of misleading the country on the Constitution Amendment Bill and claimed that the proposed legislation was a direct attack on the Constitution, aimed at diverting the attention of th...

MP: Runaway businessman's media house demolished

The Indore Municipal Corporation on Wednesday demolished the office of runaway businessman Jitendra Sonis eveninger that published news on the honey- trap case involving officials and politicians. The Indore Municipal Corporation IMC razed...

Suu Kyi in court to refute Myanmar genocide allegations

Former pro-democracy symbol Aung San Suu Kyi takes center-stage Wednesday at the UNs top court as she seeks to defend Myanmars armed forces against genocide allegations over its crackdown on the countrys Rohingya minority. Representing Myan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019