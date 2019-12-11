Left Menu
BPR&D to hold 37th Symposium of Heads of Police Training Institutions

About 200 Heads of the Training Institutions of the States, UTs, CAPFs, and CPOs are expected to participate.

Expert consultants have also been arranged to assist the groups for value addition and guiding the discussions.  Image Credit: ANI

The Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) is organizing the 37th National Symposium of Heads of Police Training Institutions at BPR&D Headquarters, New Delhi, on the 12th and 13th December 2019. Smt. Archana Ramasundaram, IPS (Retd.), Member, Lokpal, Government of India, will be the Chief Guest for the inaugural session, whereas Shri Rajiv Jain, IPS (Retd.), former Director, Intelligence Bureau, will preside over the valedictory session. The theme for the Symposium is 'Optimal Utilization of Resources – Through Sharing and Networking'.

About 200 Heads of the Training Institutions of the States, UTs, CAPFs, and CPOs are expected to participate. The topics selected for Panel Discussions are - 'Optimizing Capacity Building: Through Partnership and Collaboration', 'Understanding the Learner's Psychology', 'Skill Development: the Role of Co-ordination and Networking' and 'Optimal Utilization of Resources- through Sharing and Networking'.

Further, the delegates will be divided into three groups for Group Discussions and Presentation on topics like 'Police Training Policy', 'Trainer Development Programme' and 'Training Needs Analysis for the Indian Police'. Expert consultants have also been arranged to assist the groups for value addition and guiding the discussions. Speakers have been invited to present papers on best practices and topics like 'Autonomy in Governance- Maharashtra Police Academy', ' State of the Art Training Infrastructure- Bihar Police Academy, Rajgir' and 'State of the Art Training Infrastructure – CAPF Academy, Khadarpur, Haryana'.

(With Inputs from PIB)

