CPWD to hold Business Meet as part of Confidence Building Measure

To share and familiarize important activities and achievements of the Department, CPWD is organizing a Business Meet with the Clients and stakeholders as part of Confidence Building Measure and to get their views about the Services provided by CPWD. In the proposed 'Business Meet', CPWD intends to showcase a rejuvenated CPWD through a process of all-inclusiveness and wider consultations.

CPWD being a Principal Engineering Organization of Govt. of India caters to infrastructure requirement of most of the Government Ministries, Departments, Public Sector Undertakings and Autonomous Bodies. CPWD earnestly strives to provide the best services to its esteemed Clients and Stakeholders.

CPWD in its endeavor to provide its best services to the Clients has taken several radical measures in the recent past. The functioning of CPWD has revamped with improved Client satisfaction, speedy delivery of projects adhering to timelines with quality and economy. CPWD has also adopted innovative and modern technologies in its construction with emphasis on green, energy-efficient and eco-friendly and sustainable features.

Interaction with esteemed Clients and stakeholders during the meet shall enhance the transparency and create a sense of trust of the Clients in CPWD. Further, through the proposed Business Meet, CPWDis looking at an opportunity to showcase their performance and benefits of getting their works executed through CPWD. It will help CPWD in utilizing its technical workforce to the optimal besides increasing the turnover.

(With Inputs from PIB)