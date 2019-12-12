Water Services Regulator Bill introduced in Parliament for water safety

The Water Services Regulator Bill – Taumata Arowai, introduced to Parliament today, is a milestone for drinking water safety in New Zealand and will help improve environmental outcomes for urban waterways, rivers, and lakes.

"This is a breakthrough for New Zealanders in terms of providing safe drinking water throughout the country and improving on the performance of our wastewater and stormwater networks that manage, treat and discharge water back into the environment," Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta said.

"This Bill implements our decision to create a new regulatory body to oversee, administer and enforce a new drinking water regulatory system. It establishes the Water Services Regulator – Taumata Arowai – as a new Crown agent and is part of a broader package of reforms.

"The proposals we are taking forward have been a result of robust discussion and advice with the local government, water specialist sector, and Iwi.

"I would like to acknowledge the crucial contribution of the local government and the wider water sector in this ground-breaking step towards reform."

The Minister, who is leading the cross-agency Three Waters Review, added that a complementary Bill to enact the Regulator's detailed functions and enforcement powers will be introduced early in 2020.

"The Havelock North campylobacter outbreak made more than 5000 residents sick, killed up to four people, and left many others with long-term and debilitating illnesses through drinking public water supplies. The subsequent Inquiry recommended the establishment of a dedicated drinking water regulator.

"The Government has made clear all along with its determination to put the health and safety of New Zealanders first. We are fixing the failed regulatory system that not only allowed this tragedy to happen but results in an estimated further 34,000 people getting sick annually from their drinking water.

"That is unacceptable, and this Bill delivers on a key pillar of our reform programme,'' Nanaia Mahuta said.

The Water Services Regulator Bill - Taumata Arowai will set up a Regulator that:

has an organizational structure that prioritizes drinking water regulation and safety;

helps build and maintain public confidence in drinking water safety;

builds capability among drinking water suppliers by promoting education and training;

ensures that tikanga Māori and Te Mana o te Wai with regard to drinking water will be enabled and supported;

and contributes to improved environmental outcomes for freshwater by providing central oversight and guidance relating to wastewater and stormwater networks.

"I look forward in the months ahead to advancing and consolidating three water reforms through further collaboration,'' said Nanaia Mahuta.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)