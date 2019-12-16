Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indo-Nepal military exercise SURYA KIRAN-XIV culminates

The training culminated with a 72 hours outdoor exercise in which troops of both contingents carried out drills of counter-insurgency operations.

Indo-Nepal military exercise SURYA KIRAN-XIV culminates
As part of the exercise, important lectures, demonstrations, and drills related to counter insurgency, counter-terrorism operations and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief response mechanism were rehearsed and executed jointly. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Exercise SURYA KIRAN-XIV, a joint military training exercise between India and Nepal culminated today at Nepal Army Battle School (NABS), Salijhandi, Rupendehi district of Nepal, wherein the troops of both the Armies participated in 14 days long joint training based on counter-insurgency operations in jungle and mountainous terrain and also practiced response mechanism in the eventualities of natural and man-made disasters.

As part of the exercise, important lectures, demonstrations, and drills related to counter insurgency, counter-terrorism operations and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief response mechanism were rehearsed and executed jointly. The training culminated with a 72 hours outdoor exercise in which troops of both contingents carried out drills of counter-insurgency operations. During the final phase of the exercise, Major General Gopal Gurung, Head of Indian Observer Mission was present as observer representative of Indian Army and Lieutenant General Sharad Giri, Chief of General Staff, Nepal Army was the chief guest during the ceremony.

In addition to training, both the contingents also participated in a number of extracurricular activities including friendly Football, Basketball, Volleyball matches and cultural events on the final day to showcase respective cultural lineage as also to increase the bonhomie amongst troops. The joint training was undoubted, an unprecedented success. Besides promoting understanding and interoperability between the two armies, it will further help in cementing ties between both the nations.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Little Miss Period" tackles Japan's menstruation taboos with a punch

Her timing can be terrible and she can pack a mean punch.But Little Miss Period - a pink blob with red lips and red pants who stars in a Japanese manga comic and movie of the same name - has a mission breaking taboos in a society where talk...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks ride Wall St momentum to 8-month peak, pound slips

Asian shares rose to their highest in eight months on Tuesday, as trade deal optimism and Wall Streets streak to all-time highs supported sentiment, while familiar fears of a hard Brexit knocked the pound. The mood carried MSCIs broadest in...

New strategy adopted for resolving historical claims arising from abuse

The Crown has adopted a new strategy for resolving historical claims arising from abuse in state care that better reflects its principled response to the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry, State Services Minister Chris Hipkins and A...

Last of New Zealand volcano dead identified

All victims of the White Island volcanic eruption have now been identified, New Zealand police said Tuesday, as they formally named two Australians and an American among the deceased. The explosion at the popular adventure tourist destinati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019