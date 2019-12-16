Indo-Nepal military exercise SURYA KIRAN-XIV culminates

Exercise SURYA KIRAN-XIV, a joint military training exercise between India and Nepal culminated today at Nepal Army Battle School (NABS), Salijhandi, Rupendehi district of Nepal, wherein the troops of both the Armies participated in 14 days long joint training based on counter-insurgency operations in jungle and mountainous terrain and also practiced response mechanism in the eventualities of natural and man-made disasters.

As part of the exercise, important lectures, demonstrations, and drills related to counter insurgency, counter-terrorism operations and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief response mechanism were rehearsed and executed jointly. The training culminated with a 72 hours outdoor exercise in which troops of both contingents carried out drills of counter-insurgency operations. During the final phase of the exercise, Major General Gopal Gurung, Head of Indian Observer Mission was present as observer representative of Indian Army and Lieutenant General Sharad Giri, Chief of General Staff, Nepal Army was the chief guest during the ceremony.

In addition to training, both the contingents also participated in a number of extracurricular activities including friendly Football, Basketball, Volleyball matches and cultural events on the final day to showcase respective cultural lineage as also to increase the bonhomie amongst troops. The joint training was undoubted, an unprecedented success. Besides promoting understanding and interoperability between the two armies, it will further help in cementing ties between both the nations.

