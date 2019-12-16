Left Menu
BEL and HAL hold roadshow in run-up to 11th DefExpo

The roadshow was organised to urge vendors from the private sector, MSMEs and startups based in Delhi-NCR to actively participate in the upcoming Defence exhibition and take advantage of the potential business opportunities in the offing.

Joint Secretary SME Smt Alka Arora said the Government is promoting MSME vendors and encouraging MSMEs to share innovative ideas with Defence organisations. DefExpo is an ideal platform for this. Image Credit: Twitter(@SpokespersonMoD)

Defense PSUs Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Hindustan Aeronautical Limited (HAL) organised a roadshow here today in the run-up to the 11th edition of DefExpo scheduled to be held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh from February 5-8, 2020. The roadshow was organised to urge vendors from the private sector, MSMEs and startups based in Delhi-NCR to actively participate in the upcoming Defence exhibition and take advantage of the potential business opportunities in the offing.

The theme of DefExpo 2020 is the 'Digital Transformation of Defence'. The event would provide a common platform for Defence industries, both public and private, MSMEs and startups to showcase their capabilities and R&D strengths to potential customers from both India and abroad.

Joint Secretary (Personnel & Coordination), Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence Dr. Amit Sahai called upon the participants to be a part of DefExpo and widen their exposure and customer base. He emphasized that this is an international platform where many foreign companies participate. He also briefed the vendors about the Government policies in promoting industries and insisted that MSMEs seize this unique opportunity and take full advantage of it.

Joint Secretary SME Smt Alka Arora said the Government is promoting MSME vendors and encouraging MSMEs to share innovative ideas with Defence organisations. DefExpo is an ideal platform for this.

Director (Marketing), BEL Smt Anandi Ramalingam said, more and more MSME partners must use this opportunity and showcase their products and capabilities.

General Manager (Network Centric System & Unit Head) BEL Ghaziabad Shri Joydeep Majumdar made a detailed presentation on DefExpo and elaborated on the advantages of participating in the show to the business enterprises.

The roadshow, which ended with an interactive session, was a grand success with participation from more than 170 vendors from across Delhi-NCR.

(With Inputs from PIB)

