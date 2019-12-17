National Integration Tour of Assam students interact with Gen Bipin Rawat

A National Integration Tour is organised for 25 students and three teachers of West Karbi Anglong district of Assam by Chindits brigade of Red Horns Division. The tour started on 09th December 2019 and children visited Dehradun and Amritsar before coming to Capital.

On 17th December the students interacted with General Bipin Rawat, who shared his experiences while serving in North East and motivated them to work hard and contribute actively in the nation-building process. He also exhorted them to join the Indian armed forces and not to fall prey to inimical forces who are very active in their area. The students also shared their personal experience of their maiden visit outside the state. The students also interacted with The Honourable President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind on Mon.

The tour aims to give students an opportunity to comprehend vast assortment, customs and development strides made by the country in various fields. At the same time, it also increased their awareness about the facets of urban life and the educational avenues existing. The exposure will be helpful in fostering the spirit of National Integration, expanding the horizons of young minds and making a positive impact on them during their formative years.

(With Inputs from PIB)