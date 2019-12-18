Thawar Gehlot releases Braille Edition of book Exam Warriors by PM Modi

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot released the Braille Edition of the book "Exam Warriors" authored by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi here today. The Braille Edition in Hindi and English has been prepared in the Braille Press of Rajasthan Netraheen Kalyan Sangh. This release of Braille Edition of "Exam Warriors" is taking place at an opportune time when Exams of Secondary and Higher Secondary Standards are fast approaching. All the pictures of the book have been well described for the benefit of blinds readers.

Shri Gehlot applauded the 'Rajasthan Netraheen Kalyan Sangh' for this exemplary work and said that with this Braille edition, millions of blind students of the country will be able to derive motivation and mental strength.

(With Inputs from PIB)

