Naval Chief visits Sri Lanka to enhance bilateral maritime relations

During his visit, the CNS will hold bilateral discussions with V Adm KKVPH De Silva, Commander of Sri Lanka Navy, Service Chiefs and other senior Government officials.

CNS will interact with the Sri Lanka Navy Board of Management which comprises a senior hierarchy of the Sri Lanka Navy. Image Credit: Twitter(@indiannavy)

Admiral Karambir Singh, PVSM, AVSM, ADC, Chief of the Naval Staff, Indian Navy will be visiting Sri Lanka from 19 to 22 Dec 19. The visit is intended to consolidate and enhance the bilateral maritime relations between India and Sri Lanka.

CNS will interact with the Sri Lanka Navy Board of Management which comprises a senior hierarchy of the Sri Lanka Navy. The CNS will also take part as the Chief Guest during the Commissioning and Passing Out Parade of the 60th Intake Midshipmen scheduled to be conducted at Naval Maritime Academy, Trincomalee on 22 Dec 19.

The Sri Lanka Navy is a member of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) and participates in the activities conducted under the IONS construct.

The Indian Navy regularly interacts with Sri Lanka Navy through the medium of Staff Talks, Annual Defence Dialogue and other operational interactions which include Port visits, Passage Exercises, Training, Hydrography, etc. In addition, both the Navies also participate in events/ fora organised by each other through the nomination of personnel/ ships viz. Galle Dialogue, GMC, MILAN.

(With Inputs from PIB)

