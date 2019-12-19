Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trade Unions and Labour Organisations share views during Pre-Budget meeting

Discussions were held on skilling, re-skilling, and up-skilling of existing labor force. Quality of job creation and ensuring minimum wages of workers were discussed.

Trade Unions and Labour Organisations share views during Pre-Budget meeting
During the meeting, representatives of Trade Unions and Labour Organisations shared their views and suggestions regarding job creation, labor concerns and quality of employment issues. Image Credit: Twitter(@FinMinIndia)

Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman held her 5th Pre-Budget Consultation with the representatives of various Trade Unions and Labour Organisations here today in connection with the forthcoming General Budget 2020-21.

During the course of the meeting, representatives of Trade Unions and Labour Organisations shared their views and suggestions regarding labor and employment issues. Discussions were held on skilling, re-skilling, and up-skilling of the existing labor force. Quality of job creation and ensuring minimum wages of workers were discussed.

Along with the Union Finance Minister, the meeting was attended by Shri Anurag Singh, Thakur, Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs; Shri Rajeev Kumar, Finance Secretary; Shri Atanu Chakraborty, Secretary, DEA; Shri Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Revenue Secretary; Shri Pramod Chandra Mody, Chairman, CBDT; Dr. K.V. Subramanian, Chief Economic Adviser; Shri Heeralal Samariya, Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment; Shri H. Srinivas, DG, V.V. Giri National Labour Institute and other senior officials of Ministry of Finance.

During the meeting, representatives of Trade Unions and Labour Organisations shared their views and suggestions regarding job creation, labor concerns and quality of employment issues. The participants aired their concerns about the provision of social security to labor besides skilling, re-skilling, and up-skilling of the existing labor force. They also emphasized the quality of job creation and ensuring minimum wages of workers in detail besides the need for streamlining various schemes to have better results. Experts and representatives from various Trade Unions (TUs) and Labour Organisations gave suggestions related to skill development in labor-intensive areas, alignment of skill development initiatives with cluster developments, creation of dedicated fund for skill enhancement, allocation of more funds to MGNREGA scheme, increase of number of days of work under MGNREGA, legislation for various welfare schemes for permanent benefits, profiling job according to skill-sets, separate fund for revival of job creation via MSMEs, increase in social sector spending, unorganized sector workers' benefits including landless farm laborers, strengthening of tripartite & bipartite mechanisms, consultations with TUs for finalizing Code on Safety, Industrial Relations & Social Security.

Participants from various labor organisations included Shri B. Surendran, All India Organising Secretary, Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh BMS); Shri Santosh Roy, National Secretary, All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU); Shri Anil Bhardwaj, President, Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME); Shri Ashok Singh, Vice President, India National Trade Union Congress (INTUC); Shri Satyawan, Member, All India Secretariat All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC); Shri M. Shanmugam, M.P. General Secretary, Labour Progressive Federation (LPF); Ms. Amarjeet Kaur, General Secretary, All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC); Shri Swadesh Dev Roye, National Secretary, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU); Shri Mukesh Galav, Secretary, Hind Mazdoor Sabha; Ms. Malini Shah, National Secretary, Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA); Mr. Satoshi Sasaki, Dy. Director, ILODWT for South Asia and Country Office for India; Shri K.V. Shekhar Raju, Immediate Past National President, The Federation of Association of Small Industries of India (FASII); Shri Sanjay Katkamar, General Secretary, Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC); Shri D.L. Sharma, Managing Director, Vardhman Yarns & Threads Ltd.; Shri Arvind Francis, Assistant Secretary-General, FICCI, Shri Pawan Kumar, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) among others.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's Putin says WADA four-year doping ban 'not justified'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the World Anti-Doping Agencys WADA four-year ban for Russia from international sporting competition over doping was not justified.He said bans should be handed out on an individual, not coll...

UPDATE 1-Ukraine's PrivatBank makes more claims against former owners

Ukraines largest lender PrivatBank, which was nationalised in 2016, said on Thursday it had initiated more legal claims abroad for compensation against its former owners.The bank said in a statement it had started new litigation at the dist...

Sterling finds floor around $1.31 amid renewed worries of a no-deal Brexit

Sterling stabilised on Thursday around 1.31, after giving back all of its post-election gains on fears that Britain may leave the European Union without a trade deal by the end of next year.The British currency had initially surged to above...

Delhi court extends till Dec 26 ED custody of ex-Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh in RFL money laundering case.

Delhi court extends till Dec 26 ED custody of ex-Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh in RFL money laundering case....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019