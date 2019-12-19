Trade Unions and Labour Organisations share views during Pre-Budget meeting

Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman held her 5th Pre-Budget Consultation with the representatives of various Trade Unions and Labour Organisations here today in connection with the forthcoming General Budget 2020-21.

During the course of the meeting, representatives of Trade Unions and Labour Organisations shared their views and suggestions regarding labor and employment issues. Discussions were held on skilling, re-skilling, and up-skilling of the existing labor force. Quality of job creation and ensuring minimum wages of workers were discussed.

Along with the Union Finance Minister, the meeting was attended by Shri Anurag Singh, Thakur, Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs; Shri Rajeev Kumar, Finance Secretary; Shri Atanu Chakraborty, Secretary, DEA; Shri Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Revenue Secretary; Shri Pramod Chandra Mody, Chairman, CBDT; Dr. K.V. Subramanian, Chief Economic Adviser; Shri Heeralal Samariya, Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment; Shri H. Srinivas, DG, V.V. Giri National Labour Institute and other senior officials of Ministry of Finance.

During the meeting, representatives of Trade Unions and Labour Organisations shared their views and suggestions regarding job creation, labor concerns and quality of employment issues. The participants aired their concerns about the provision of social security to labor besides skilling, re-skilling, and up-skilling of the existing labor force. They also emphasized the quality of job creation and ensuring minimum wages of workers in detail besides the need for streamlining various schemes to have better results. Experts and representatives from various Trade Unions (TUs) and Labour Organisations gave suggestions related to skill development in labor-intensive areas, alignment of skill development initiatives with cluster developments, creation of dedicated fund for skill enhancement, allocation of more funds to MGNREGA scheme, increase of number of days of work under MGNREGA, legislation for various welfare schemes for permanent benefits, profiling job according to skill-sets, separate fund for revival of job creation via MSMEs, increase in social sector spending, unorganized sector workers' benefits including landless farm laborers, strengthening of tripartite & bipartite mechanisms, consultations with TUs for finalizing Code on Safety, Industrial Relations & Social Security.

Participants from various labor organisations included Shri B. Surendran, All India Organising Secretary, Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh BMS); Shri Santosh Roy, National Secretary, All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU); Shri Anil Bhardwaj, President, Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME); Shri Ashok Singh, Vice President, India National Trade Union Congress (INTUC); Shri Satyawan, Member, All India Secretariat All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC); Shri M. Shanmugam, M.P. General Secretary, Labour Progressive Federation (LPF); Ms. Amarjeet Kaur, General Secretary, All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC); Shri Swadesh Dev Roye, National Secretary, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU); Shri Mukesh Galav, Secretary, Hind Mazdoor Sabha; Ms. Malini Shah, National Secretary, Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA); Mr. Satoshi Sasaki, Dy. Director, ILODWT for South Asia and Country Office for India; Shri K.V. Shekhar Raju, Immediate Past National President, The Federation of Association of Small Industries of India (FASII); Shri Sanjay Katkamar, General Secretary, Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC); Shri D.L. Sharma, Managing Director, Vardhman Yarns & Threads Ltd.; Shri Arvind Francis, Assistant Secretary-General, FICCI, Shri Pawan Kumar, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) among others.

(With Inputs from PIB)

