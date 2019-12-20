Left Menu
No load shedding expected as result of drop in demand

Breakdowns were at 13 154MW as at 06:30 with technical teams continuing to work over the holiday period to monitor the situation.

“We continue to ask customers to reduce demand as a concerted collective effort can help to avoid or lessen the level of load shedding,” said Eskom. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

With a drop in demand during the holiday period and a return to service of some generating units, Eskom is not implementing any load shedding on Friday.

"There is no load shedding expected today, as a result of a drop in demand during the holiday period and a return of some generating units to service. Eskom will continue to use emergency reserves to supplement capacity if necessary over this period," said Eskom.

However, Eskom reminded customers that as the system continues to be vulnerable and unpredictable, the possibility of load shedding remains.

The technical teams are also carrying out planned maintenance and working towards reducing unplanned breakdowns to below 9 500MW so as to enable Eskom to minimize the possibility of load shedding.

"We continue to ask customers to reduce demand as a concerted collective effort can help to avoid or lessen the level of load shedding," said Eskom.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

