Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong protesters back on streets after crackdown on fund-raising platform

Hong Kong protesters back on streets after crackdown on fund-raising platform
File Photo. Image Credit: ANI

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Hundreds of Hong Kong anti-government activists gathered outside a detention center on Friday.
  • They are demanding release of arrested activists and denouncing a raid on fund-raising platform for protesters.

Hundreds of Hong Kong anti-government activists gathered outside a detention center on Friday, demanding the release of arrested activists and denouncing a police crackdown on a fund-raising platform supporting protesters in need. Congregating outside a detention center in the western Kowloon district of Lai Chi Kok, the crowds held up signs with the words "In Solidarity We Stand", waved flags and demanded the release of all protesters.

"I feel quite sad for the young people, they are fighting for liberty...for us all," said Ben, a 68-year-old retiree.

After a relative lull in sometimes violent protests that have gripped the former British colony over the past six months, some protesters were alarmed by police moves to freeze HK$70 million ($9 million) in bank deposits held by fund-raiser Spark Alliance.

The protesters are angry at perceived Chinese meddling in the city's freedoms guaranteed under the "one country, two systems" formula when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997. China denies the charge. Police said one man fired a pistol at them in the New Territories town of Tai Po, but did not say if it was protest-related. They seized a "pistol-like object" and detained one man.

The use of firearms in Hong Kong is very rare, even by police.

Spark Alliance was launched in 2016 to support protesters on a number of fronts including legal fees. Police said they arrested three men and one woman for suspected "money laundering", according to a statement.

Spark Alliance on its Facebook page said it "condemned such smear tactics" by the police. Pro-democracy lawmaker Claudia Mo, who was also at the protest, said the police case was tenuous at best, and she questioned why the fund had run for several years without incident. "It's too convenient for the authorities to call it money laundering," she said.

Global banking group HSBC on Friday strongly denied any link between the police clampdown on Spark Alliance and the earlier closure of an HSBC bank account tied to the group.

A small group of protesters had earlier called for a boycott of the bank at its headquarters in the heart of Hong Kong's financial district. "Our decision (to close the account) is completely unrelated to the Hong Kong police's arrest of the four individuals on 19 December 2019," HSBC said in a statement. "We closed the account in November 2019 following direct instruction from the customer."

Hong Kong has been convulsed by anti-government, pro-democracy protests in the city's worst political crisis in decades.

They have also posed a grave populist challenge to Chinese leader Xi Jinping who just completed an official visit to the neighboring gambling hub of Macau, which celebrated the 20th anniversary of its handover from Portuguese to Chinese rule. Amid a rising tide of anti-China sentiment, as public anger flares towards China's perceived squeeze on the city's freedoms, some mainland Chinese banks and businesses have been vandalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

India, Afghanistan, and Iran meet for the second time to monitor implementation of Chabahar agreement

The second meeting between officials of India, Afghanistan, and Iran took place here on Friday to monitor implementation of the 2016 agreement regarding the development and management of the Chabahar port in Iran, according to an official s...

Police questioned scribes having no Press ID, were let go after ascertaining their identity: K'taka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday clarified that the Managluru polices action on some scribes was taken as the group did not had any press I-cards and all were escorted to the Kerala border, once the police came to know that...

Punjab FC ride on stoppage time penalty to steal a point at Aizawl

Punjab FC rode on an injury time penalty goal to play out a thrilling 3-3 draw against Aizawl FC in their I-League match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Friday. Sergio Barboza scored from the spot in virtually the final kick of the matc...

All schools, colleges, universities to remain shut across Uttar Pradesh on Saturday: Govt spokesperson.

All schools, colleges, universities to remain shut across Uttar Pradesh on Saturday Govt spokesperson....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019