Left Menu
Development News Edition

30% Reduction in SA road fatalities since festive season starts

Addressing a media briefing on the 2019/20 mid-festive season road safety statistics at the Beitbridge border post in Musina, Limpopo, Mbalula on Monday said 589 people had died on the roads.

30% Reduction in SA road fatalities since festive season starts
Mbalula said the majority of those who died were pedestrians at 39%, followed by passengers at 34%, drivers at 26% and cyclists at 1%. Image Credit: Twitter(@MbalulaFikile)

South Africa has seen a 30% reduction in road fatalities since the start of the festive season, says Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

"I am pleased to report that as a result of efforts we have made to heighten law enforcement, the effective coordination of law enforcement operations by the Road Traffic Management Corporation and an improvement in responsible road usage, we have seen a significant decrease in fatal road traffic crashes so far this festive season," the Minister said on Monday.

The reduction in fatalities is from 1 December to 22 December 2019.

Addressing a media briefing on the 2019/20 mid-festive season road safety statistics at the Beitbridge border post in Musina, Limpopo, Mbalula on Monday said 589 people had died on the roads.

All provinces recorded a reduction in fatalities, with Gauteng reducing fatalities from 133 last year to 95, while KwaZulu-Natal went down from 172 to 135.

The Western Cape went down from 85 fatalities to 54, while the Free State, which was sitting at 80 fatalities last year, has seen fatalities reduced to 56.

Mpumalanga went from 83 to 40, the North West from 60 to 36, Limpopo from 94 to 73 and the Northern Cape from 29 to 16.

Mbalula said the majority of those who died were pedestrians at 39%, followed by passengers at 34%, drivers at 26% and cyclists at 1%.

"We will intensify our efforts on pedestrian and passenger fatalities by ramping up policing inside suburbs, townships, and villages. Law enforcement operations focusing on drunken driving and the wearing of seatbelts will also be increased," he said.

Law enforcement gets stricter

A total of 489 fatal crashes have been recorded, which is a 25% decrease compared to 656 fatal crashes recorded over the same period last year.

Since the beginning of the festive season campaign, a total of 629 661 vehicles were stopped in 539 roadblocks staged nationwide.

This resulted in 231 937 traffic fines being issued to motorists for various transgressions of the law.

"However, the number of traffic fines issued is less than those issued over the same period during the previous festive season by 101 595. This is an indication of improving compliance with the rules of the road by many motorists. I must hasten to add that this is no cause to celebrate because every transgression is a potential fatality," Mbalula said.

Improved driver behavior

The number of arrests decreased from 3 052 previously to 2 915, representing a slight improvement in driver behavior.

"However, we remain concerned about the high number of people who continue to drive under the influence of alcohol," said Mbalula.

This as a total of 1 397 drivers were arrested for drunk driving, while 272 were arrested for driving at excessive speeds and 438 had outstanding warrants of arrests for failing to pay previous traffic fines," the Minister said.

He warned motorists against bribing law enforcement officials.

"Those who solicit and pay bribes enable this corruption, which ultimately undermines our efforts to save lives on our roads. The days when motorists were able to bribe their way out of facing the consequences of the law are over," the Minister said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Dongguan hosts Asian Marathon Championships and its high-quality development attracts global talents

On December 22, the 17th Asian Marathon Championships and Dongguan International Marathon 2019 kicked off in Dongguan, a city with high-quality development in southeast China. 42 athletes from 16 countries and regions, including China, Japa...

Rajnath Singh terms Integrated Finance as backbone of any ministry

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has termed Integrated Finance as the backbone of any ministrydepartment, saying that desired objectives can only be achieved when a ministrydepartment is able to manage within its budgetary resources without...

Two women, newborn girl killed in road accident in Bareilly

Three persons including an infant were killed and four others injured on Tuesday when a tempo they were riding on got hit by a car in Bhamaura area here, police said.The incident took place in the morning killing Rajeshwari 48, a newborn gi...

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

The CBI has booked former Managing Director of Maruti Udyog, Jagdish Khattar, for alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 110 crore by his new company, officials said on Tuesday. In its FIR filed recently, the CBI has named Khattar and his company Ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019