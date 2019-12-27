Left Menu
Rajnath Singh reviews preparations of DefExpo 2020

Rajnath Singh reviews preparations of DefExpo 2020
Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Subhash Chandra and other senior officials attended the review meeting. Image Credit: Twitter(@rajnathsingh)

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh launched the mobile app of the forthcoming DefExpo 2020 here today. The app is available on Apple App Store and Android Play Store. The main features of the app are 'inform, engage and feedback'. It provides detailed information about the day-to-day events; participating exhibitors; Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), guest speakers of seminars/webinars; publications i.e., electronic brochures and e-books; maps and directions of the venues and city weather.

The app has been developed by the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence (MoD) with the aim to engage with the visitors as well as exhibitors. Business-to-Business Exhibitor Connect; Exhibitor Chat; Ticket booking; accommodation in Tented City; Push notifications and social media are some of its salient features. The feedback mechanism in the app is another essential feature to further improve operations during the event.

Raksha Mantri also reviewed the preparations of DefExpo 2020. During the review meeting, senior officials informed him that a record number of over 880 exhibitors, including foreign companies, have registered so far, making it the largest ever defense exhibition surpassing the numbers of DefExpo 2018. The exhibition space booked by exhibitors has also gone up by 52 percent to nearly 41,000 square meters compared to the last edition. Foreign delegations at the level of Defence Minister and Service Chief are confirmed from 18 countries. Dozens of MoUs are also expected to be inked during the Expo.

Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Subhash Chandra and other senior officials attended the review meeting. The DefExpo 2020 is scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow between February 05-08,2020. The theme of the expo is 'India: The Emerging DefenceManufacturing Hub'. Detailed information about DefExpo 2020 is available at www.defexpo.gov.in.

(With Inputs from PIB)

