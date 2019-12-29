Egypt and Sudan to operate joint electricity grid from Jan. 12 - agency

Egypt and Sudan will begin operating a joint electricity grid from Jan. 12 with a capacity of 50 megawatts, Egypt's state news agency MENA said on Sunday.

The project's cost has reached 509 million Egyptian pounds ($31.74 million) and spans 1,000 km (621 miles), MENA said, citing Egypt's energy minister.

