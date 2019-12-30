Left Menu
Sweden closes nuclear reactor after over 40 yrs of operation

  • PTI
  • Stockholm
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 20:49 IST
  • Created: 30-12-2019 20:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sweden has shut down one of four nuclear reactors at its largest power station after over 40 years of operation, with operators citing a lack of profitability. Swedish news agency TT said the Ringhals 2 reactor in southwestern Sweden was permanently shut down Monday morning in accordance with a 2015 decision by its owners — Swedish energy group Vattenfall and German utility Uniper.

The Ringhals power station, located some 65 kilometers (40 miles) south of Sweden's second-largest city of Goteborg, is one of Sweden's three nuclear power plants and has so far generated 15%-20% of the Nordic country's total electricity consumption. Vattenfall says on its webpage that Ringhals is the biggest power station in the entire Nordic region.

"It's clear that there's a bit of a sad feeling at the moment," Lars Bjornkvist, project manager for the Ringhals 2 closure, told TT. The pressurized water reactor was provided by Westinghouse Electric Corp. in 1970 and started commercial operation in 1975. Vattenfall and Uniper have decided to also shut down the Ringhals 1 reactor at the end of 2020, while Ringhals 3 and Ringhals 4 are due to keep running until the 2040s.

Work to manage radioactive waste at Ringhals 1 is due to get underway immediately, and Ringhals 1 and 2 reactors will be torn down by the end of 2022. The entire decommissioning process is to take at least eight years, TT reported. Following the closure of Ringhals 1, Sweden has a total of seven reactors at three nuclear plants across the country: three reactors at the Forsmark plant north of Stockholm, one reactor at the Oskarshamn plant in southeastern Sweden and three at Ringhals.

They generate about 40 percent of electricity in Sweden, a nation of 10 million people.

